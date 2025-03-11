Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam And Son Charlie Live Super Lavish Lives
Tiger Woods is believed to be worth an absolutely staggering $800 million, and his ex-wife isn't too bad off, herself. As such, it probably comes as no surprise that his kids lead pretty lavish lives.
We'll start with the fact that both Tiger and Elin Nordegren have very impressive bank balances. As many will know, Tiger lost a lot of money in the divorce, and Nordegren walked away with $100 million (not including child support). At the time, she told People it was a double-edged sword, but ultimately had a very relatable take. "Money doesn't make you happy, but I have to be honest: It is making things easier," she admitted. We love a candid queen. Nordegren also told the outlet the divorce payout would have a great outcome for her and Tiger's kids. "I have the opportunity to be with my children as much as I want, and I am able to travel to see my family and also have them come here as often as I like," she said.
From that perspective, it's clear just how rich Sam and Charlie Woods' upbringing was, having the benefit of being surrounded by loved ones. However, back to wealth in its most basic form (read: money, money, money), they were raised with a ton of material wealth, too. Talk about well-rounded.
Their school is amongst Florida's most expensive
Tiger Woods has long spoken about the importance he places on education, so it only figures that when it came to his own kids, he was only too willing to drop a pretty penny. Both of his and Elin Nordegren's kids attend The Benjamin School in Palm Beach.
On the off chance that you haven't been looking into Palm Beach's most illustrious private schools, here's the tea: The Benjamin School is ranked in the top 20 best private schools in the county. It's also one of the most expensive, with daycare (referred to as Worlds of Wonder at the school) starting at $18,257 and senior year setting parents back a whopping $38,595. With tuition fees so high, it's likely Charlie and Sam Woods have never felt like the odd (that is, fabulously wealthy) kids out. In fact, some may even know that Kai Trump attended the same school.
As an aside, the fact that Tiger and Kai were spotted hanging out at the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational suddenly makes a lot more sense. Tiger's relationship with Donald Trump and his family notwithstanding, the pro golfer has likely gone to a ton of school events with Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest child. Plus, in addition to likely seeing one another on campus, both Kai and Charlie joined the school's golf team.
Tiger hasn't skimped on his son's golf gear
Golf fans may remember that back in 2021, Tiger Woods shared in a video for the PGA Tour that he didn't want to put any pressure on his son to follow in his footsteps. "Yes, he's my son, but then again, he's his own person, and I'm proud of whatever direction he chooses, whether he sticks with the game or not," he said. Even so, it probably goes without saying that no son of Tiger would play with sub-par equipment, so we're not surprised that Charlie Woods has been seen with some pretty expensive gear.
Back in 2020, Golf ran a story on some of the clubs in then-11-year-old Charlie's collection. Among them were a TaylorMade SIM Driver, which cost a whopping $549.99, and a SIM Max Fairway Wood from the same brand with a price tag of $299.99. What's more, the outlet made specific mention of the fact that it didn't have a full list of everything in Charlie's collection.
Given that Tiger made specific mention of not expecting his son to play golf, it's pretty impressive that Charlie had such expensive equipment in his golf bag so early in his career. Then again, when your dad is worth close to a billion dollars, specifically thanks to golf, we guess that checks out. No word on whether the sport Charlie loved first (that'd be soccer) saw his parents make quite as impressive an investment.
Sam Woods got to meet her heroes thanks to her dad
As it turns out, Charlie Woods isn't the only one to have a love of soccer. Au contraire, his older sister is passionate about the sport as well. And, while soccer isn't nearly as expensive a sport, Sam Woods certainly benefitted from her dad being who he is in one way.
Back in 2015, Tiger Woods took to X (known at the time as Twitter), to share that Sam and her teammates had met Abby Wambach and Carli Lloyd (who were both still playing for the U.S. Women's National Team at the time). "Thx to @CarliLloyd & @AbbyWambach for taking time to meet my daughter and her soccer team yesterday," he gushed. In a very sweet move, Wambach's reply made a point of highlighting just how gracious Sam had been at their meeting. "Sam was more worried about all her teammates getting [their] autographs and pics first. Classy kid!" Wambach posted on X. Given just how close Tiger and Sam's relationship is, we have no doubts that he was proud to hear it!
With both Sam and Charlie in their teens at the time of this writing, it goes without saying that there's still a ton of time for the world to get to know them, whatever they end up doing professionally (that is, if they even want to share their lives with the world). In the meantime, it's safe to say they've had a ton of perks growing up as Tiger's kids — but it's great to hear that even with their lavish lives, they've also remained fairly down to earth.