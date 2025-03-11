Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam And Son Charlie Live Super Lavish Lives

Tiger Woods is believed to be worth an absolutely staggering $800 million, and his ex-wife isn't too bad off, herself. As such, it probably comes as no surprise that his kids lead pretty lavish lives.

We'll start with the fact that both Tiger and Elin Nordegren have very impressive bank balances. As many will know, Tiger lost a lot of money in the divorce, and Nordegren walked away with $100 million (not including child support). At the time, she told People it was a double-edged sword, but ultimately had a very relatable take. "Money doesn't make you happy, but I have to be honest: It is making things easier," she admitted. We love a candid queen. Nordegren also told the outlet the divorce payout would have a great outcome for her and Tiger's kids. "I have the opportunity to be with my children as much as I want, and I am able to travel to see my family and also have them come here as often as I like," she said.

From that perspective, it's clear just how rich Sam and Charlie Woods' upbringing was, having the benefit of being surrounded by loved ones. However, back to wealth in its most basic form (read: money, money, money), they were raised with a ton of material wealth, too. Talk about well-rounded.