Tragic Details About Drew Barrymore's Health

Drew Barrymore's bubbly personality, paired with her multi-decade entertainment career, starting with her pivotal role in the Steven Spielberg-directed film, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," makes it hard to forget the struggles she's endured. However, the fact is that Barrymore, who has faced plenty of tragedy, has lived through lows just as impactful as her illustrious career — including issues with her health. Fortunately, not every ailment that looked like it might manifest in the actor and talk show host's life came to pass, but that didn't make the experience any less frightening. For example, Barrymore opened up about her breast cancer scare during an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

While interviewing Tig Notaro, a producer and breast cancer survivor on her talk show, Barrymore opened up about her own health scare. "This is the thing I've wanted to risk talking about at this show because — I recently had a scare," she admitted. "I'm completely fine, but I did get a bad mammogram and I got taken into that room and then I had an emergency biopsy and I waited those 5 days." Barrymore, who thankfully did not end up having breast cancer, also shared with Notaro, who was promoting a documentary about Andrea Gibson's encounter with terminal cervical cancer, that her documentary helped her to figure out how to talk about this "tough" subject. "But, having seen your documentary, I feel like I might be able to start scratching the surface here because of what you guys were brave enough, bold enough, and smart enough to put out into the world, which is clearly being embraced, so I think that also gives us a little more confidence," she said.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the end of Barrymore's health woes.