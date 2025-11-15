HGTV first began broadcasting in December 1994, debuting a trailblazing selection of home and garden-themed programming to a national television audience. Initially, the new cable channel's reach was modest, airing to just 6.5 million viewers.

Timing, however, was everything. Just two years before, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart — who'd made waves at bookstores with her 1982 bestseller "Entertaining" — had taken her act to television with the syndicated series "Martha Stewart Living." The popularity of the series made it clear that there was an underserved audience hungering for programming about home decor, gardening, and other lifestyle-related topics, and HGTV's gamble paid off handsomely. By the time HGTV celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019, viewership had exploded, the network reaching in excess of 100 million households throughout the U.S., with HGTV programming exported to dozens of countries.

Of course, television has changed a lot in the past 30 years, and HGTV has evolved accordingly, from those early series about crafting and redecorating to the renovation competitions and high-stakes house-flipping that characterizes modern-day HGTV — and which has led to some scandalous rumors about HGTV's biggest stars that we can't ignore. Still, viewers who've experienced that evolution firsthand may wonder what ever happened to hosts from the network's halcyon early years. To find out more, keep on reading for a look at some old-school HGTV stars you totally forgot about.