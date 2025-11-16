The Darkest Sitcom Moments Of The '90s

This article contains references to eating disorders, child abuse, domestic abuse, sexual abuse, and substance abuse.

Following the decade of excess that was the 1980s, the 1990s were a period defined by the end of the Cold War, shifting attitudes about race, gender, sexual orientation, the environment, and much more, as well as the proliferation of new technology and the internet. Meanwhile, more minimalist fashion trends pushed out neon colors and shoulder pads, Monica Lewinsky's tragic truth played out on a worldwide stage, grunge music and third-wave ska came and went, and blockbuster films "Jurassic Park," "Titanic," and "Men in Black" dominated at the box office.

That said, while the change was felt in the television space, too, with sitcoms like "Friends," "Home Improvement," and "Seinfeld" taking the baton from old favorites, many of the tropes and programming strategies of the '70s and '80s remained in place. That includes "very special episodes," where sitcoms departed from their typical comedy-by-numbers approach and got dark in an effort to tackle difficult subjects and greater societal issues. Moreover, much like the TV hits of decades past, the approach these series took with certain topics and execution thereof — particularly when viewed through a modern lens — brings an added level of darkness to some stories and situations. As such, there's no shortage of dark and disturbing moments in '90s sitcoms.

Here are some of the darkest moments to come out of the otherwise largely inoffensive series of the 1990s.