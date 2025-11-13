Joe Alwyn Seemingly Gives Taylor Swift A Middle Finger With Drool-Worthy GQ Cover

In the cover, Joe Alwyn spoke about winning GQ Germany's Actor of the Year award and hosting the magazine's upcoming Men of the Year ceremony set in Berlin on November 27. He also discussed his work in film and theater, including starring in the play "The Lady from the Sea" and possibly being chosen for the role of James Bond in the next installment of the film franchise. Asked whether he's in the running to play the secret agent, Alwyn answered coyly, "I know just as much as you do." He did, however, seem intrigued by the prospect, saying he grew up watching the iconic franchise and, in fact, "still watch them today." "I really love them," Alywyn admitted.

Elsewhere, he got personal and introspective when reflecting on the greatest challenge he's had to overcome over the past decade. Sadly, there was no mention of Taylor Swift; rather, he brought up learning not to second-guess himself anymore and his tendency to take his job too seriously. "If you get too preoccupied with how something will turn out, what other people will think, or where it will lead professionally, then you destroy the joy, which is really the whole point," Alwyn explained. "That joy was the reason why I loved jumping into the dress-up box as a child. So I held onto the idea that we are truly lucky to be able to tell stories," he further stated. "I get to enjoy it and trust myself."

All that being said, it does seem like Alwyn has completely moved on from his past relationship with Tay, as he insisted in an earlier interview with The Guardian. "That's something for other people to do," Alwyn pointed out. "We're talking about something that's a while ago now in my life. So that's for other people." At least, he adds, "That's what I feel."