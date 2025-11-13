Joe Alwyn Seemingly Gives Taylor Swift A Middle Finger With Drool-Worthy GQ Cover
Quick, somebody check on Taylor Swift! Joe Alwyn is serving the ultimate revenge glow-up with his hot new cover for GQ Germany's Men of the Year issue, in which he reminded Swift exactly what she's missing. The 34-year-old British actor appeared partly naked in the new issue, showing off his bare chest and torso while posing next to a giant black horse. As Sabrina Carpenter once said, "When did you get hot? All the sudden I could look you up and down all day..." "Whether stage or screen, classical or present, Joe Alwyn moves between worlds with ease. An actor who embodies more than just roles: he gives them depth, silence and truth," the magazine posted on social media. "That's why @joe.alwyn is our GQ Actor of the Year 2025." Cue the "So fine" and "OMG" reactions!
We'll take a guess here and say that Swift must be feeling all sorts of strange emotions right now, especially after PR disaster that was her fiancé Travis Kelce's hairy GQ cover in August (poor Swift!). "i'd be punching the wall if i lost this," one fan said of Joe's sexy mag cover on X (formerly Twitter). Others replied in agreement, saying she fumbled hard by letting Alwyn slip through her fingers. The two broke up in the spring of 2023 after six years of dating and engagement rumors, with sources pointing to Swift's next-level fame and personality differences. After their split, Swift quickly moved on with The 1975's lead singer Matty Healy, though the romance was relatively (and expectedly) short-lived. She then started dating Kelce in the summer of 2023, before ultimately getting engaged in August 2025. "Im sorry but travis kelce got nothing on him," another gushed about Alwyn. Whoops!
Joe Alwyn spoke about playing James Bond
In the cover, Joe Alwyn spoke about winning GQ Germany's Actor of the Year award and hosting the magazine's upcoming Men of the Year ceremony set in Berlin on November 27. He also discussed his work in film and theater, including starring in the play "The Lady from the Sea" and possibly being chosen for the role of James Bond in the next installment of the film franchise. Asked whether he's in the running to play the secret agent, Alwyn answered coyly, "I know just as much as you do." He did, however, seem intrigued by the prospect, saying he grew up watching the iconic franchise and, in fact, "still watch them today." "I really love them," Alywyn admitted.
Elsewhere, he got personal and introspective when reflecting on the greatest challenge he's had to overcome over the past decade. Sadly, there was no mention of Taylor Swift; rather, he brought up learning not to second-guess himself anymore and his tendency to take his job too seriously. "If you get too preoccupied with how something will turn out, what other people will think, or where it will lead professionally, then you destroy the joy, which is really the whole point," Alwyn explained. "That joy was the reason why I loved jumping into the dress-up box as a child. So I held onto the idea that we are truly lucky to be able to tell stories," he further stated. "I get to enjoy it and trust myself."
All that being said, it does seem like Alwyn has completely moved on from his past relationship with Tay, as he insisted in an earlier interview with The Guardian. "That's something for other people to do," Alwyn pointed out. "We're talking about something that's a while ago now in my life. So that's for other people." At least, he adds, "That's what I feel."