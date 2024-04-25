The True Timeline Of Taylor Swift & Matty Healy's Relationship Confirms What We Suspected

If there's one thing we all know about Taylor Swift, it's that she doesn't kiss and tell; she kisses and sings. Much of what we know about her colorful love life, we only discovered through her songs, and we wouldn't have it any other way. But while we've managed to piece together her romantic history through her albums, even the most dedicated Swiftie will tell you that some mysteries have remained just that — mysteries. That is, until the release of her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department" (TTPD). As it turns out, the muse behind some of Swift's most head-scratching songs in the past is none other than The 1975's frontman, Matty Healy.

The world simultaneously cheered and booed when Swift and Healy dated in early 2023 before Travis Kelce came into the picture. While their relationship ended sooner than expected, "TTPD" made it pretty clear that there was more to their story than what the tabloids managed to wrangle (more on this later). To the untrained (non-Swiftie) eye, their fling might seem like a blip in Swift's radar, but "TTPD" revealed a connection worthy of a deep dive.

If you're as confused as the next fan, here's the scoop about Swift and Healy's apparent years-long (kind of) romance. From their first meeting in 2014 to the Healy-centric "TTPD" album release, here's what you need to know.