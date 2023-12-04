The Truth About Those Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors
Depending on who you ask, Taylor Swift is married, a divorcee, or hopelessly single. The superstar's love life has been the subject of public interest since she hopped into the spotlight, and people have varying opinions on the true score of her civil status.
During her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, many were convinced they had tied the knot or, at the very least, gotten engaged. Fueling the rumors were some of Swift's lyricis, with a few of her songs alluding to rings or being a wife. It didn't help that the former lovebirds' reticence about the true nature of their relationship added to the mystery, leaving fans to make up all sorts of theories."If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," he told WSJ Magazine in 2022. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."
Meanwhile, the anonymous Instagram account, Deuxmoi, often regarded by fans as "credible," claimed for years that Swift and Alwyn got married in England years before they split, although the legality of remains uncertain. "I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone!" they exclaimed on Instagram Stories in December 2023. "I have no reason to lie, I could give a s**t what she does!!!!!" This declaration seemingly provoked Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine, who took to social media to refute the bold claim.
Taylor Swift's publicist put an end to the speculation
If there's one thing to know about Tree Paine, it's that she rarely goes on social media, save for the occasional retweets about her prized client, Taylor Swift. Her once-in-a-blue-moon Twitter appearances usually coincide with the need to issue statements in defense of Swift, like the one time she took a swipe at Kim Kardashian for defending Kanye West's use of derogatory language toward Swift in the song "Famous."
This time around, Paine appeared to be equally impassioned, feeling the need to squash Deuxmoi's claims about Swift and Joe Alwyn having some type of commitment ceremony at one point in their relationship. She surprised fans by popping up on X the very same day Deuxmoi posted this claim. "Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind," she clarified. "This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these." Not going down without a fight, Deuxmoi went on to repost Paine's tweet on their Instagram Story, and said that they have nothing to gain from lying, unlike Paine, who is quite literally on Swift's payroll.
The timing of this exchange raised intrigue due to Swift's burgeoning romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce playing right before our very eyes. Was Paine debunking something she'd done on her own to protect her client? Or had it been a directive from Swift herself?
How does Taylor Swift really feel about marriage?
What's especially curious about all of this is Taylor Swift's palpable silence. Sure, she communicates most of her feelings through her songs, but she hasn't publicly voiced her thoughts on getting married to her ex, or marriage in general — at least not in recent years.
In 2013, she told Wonderland Magazine she still hadn't made up her mind at to whether or not marriage was in the cards for her. "I have no idea if I'm going to get married or be single forever or have a family or just be on my own," she said at the time (via E! News). "You know, paint in a cottage by the ocean by myself." She did, however, express a desire to have children one day — a full-blown SAHM even. "Being a mom full time, doing everything for my kids, having a bunch of them," she shared with Cosmopolitan a year prior (via CBS News).
Fast forward to 2023, she spoke about the societal pressures people put on celebrities like her, especially when it comes to the topic of marriage. In true Swift fashion, she did so through song in her track "Lavender Haze." She sang, "All they keep askin' me / Is if I'm gonna be your bride / The only kind of girl they see / Is a one-night or a wife." Guess that just about explains it!