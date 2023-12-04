The Truth About Those Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors

Depending on who you ask, Taylor Swift is married, a divorcee, or hopelessly single. The superstar's love life has been the subject of public interest since she hopped into the spotlight, and people have varying opinions on the true score of her civil status.

During her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, many were convinced they had tied the knot or, at the very least, gotten engaged. Fueling the rumors were some of Swift's lyricis, with a few of her songs alluding to rings or being a wife. It didn't help that the former lovebirds' reticence about the true nature of their relationship added to the mystery, leaving fans to make up all sorts of theories."If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," he told WSJ Magazine in 2022. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

Meanwhile, the anonymous Instagram account, Deuxmoi, often regarded by fans as "credible," claimed for years that Swift and Alwyn got married in England years before they split, although the legality of remains uncertain. "I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone!" they exclaimed on Instagram Stories in December 2023. "I have no reason to lie, I could give a s**t what she does!!!!!" This declaration seemingly provoked Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine, who took to social media to refute the bold claim.