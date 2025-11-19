Tragic Details About Wolfgang Van Halen's Health Are Heartbreaking

The following article discusses mental health issues.

It's easy to assume that Wolfgang Van Halen's life has been smooth sailing. The only child of rock legend Eddie Van Halen and Golden Globe-winning actor Valerie Bertinelli, Wolfgang grew up wanting for nothing. But all the money in the world can't protect someone from suffering from mental health issues, and Wolfgang is no exception. The Mammoth frontman has struggled with depression and anxiety for years. His issues reached an all-time high in 2024, when he boarded a plane to play with Metallica in Mexico City.

Wolfgang had been feeling nervous about performing at a 7,350-foot elevation, but he felt confident he could keep his anxiety under control. After all, he was stoked about the opportunity. "I didn't get a lot of sleep before the flight. I already hate flying to begin with. I'm just a very anxious person," he told Rolling Stone in November 2025. When the panic attack hit, it swept Wolfgang completely off his feet. The sweating, the overwhelming nausea, the cold, the blurred vision.

"I'd never been aware of how badly that could happen. That feeling of feeling like everything was over and ending," he said. He thought he knew what a panic attack was before, but he was mistaken. "It f***ed me up. It felt like it was forever, but it was probably about a 10-minute thing," he told "Classic Rock" (via Guitar.com). After the experience, Wolfgang found himself in a never-ending loop of fear of having another attack. "At any time, I can just freak out," he said. It was the culmination of many years of struggle.