Tragic Details About Valerie Bertinelli's Son Wolfgang Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen has a close relationship with his mom, Valerie Bertinelli, but she's admitted that her parenting hasn't always been up to par. "I made a lot of mistakes," she said in a since-deleted Instagram video (via ABC News). The "One Day at a Time" star also isn't the only famous parent whose larger-than-life legacy Wolfgang has felt pressured to live up to, and he's had to learn the hard lesson that some people harbor resentment toward celebrity offspring like himself. "I'm just kinda trying [to] figure out my way in this world like everybody else," he told Screamer Magazine in 2023. "That can be tough."

Wolfgang's complicated relationship with his loaded surname caused him a great deal of distress as he got older. While Wolfgang and Eddie Van Halen had a strong bond, some fans of Eddie's legendary guitar solos haven't been very supportive of Wolfgang's music career. One issue some critics have is that Wolfgang's sound is so different from that of his dad's glam metal group. He's also been accused of benefitting from nepotism. "I think people can have unfair expectations about someone that comes from someone that they've seen before. I'm just trying to do my own thing," he said.

While it's important to Wolfgang that his band, Mammoth WVH, doesn't sound like a Van Halen ripoff, he loved his father deeply. Sadly, many of his most tragic moments have ties to Eddie and his 2020 death.