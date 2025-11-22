Side-By-Side Photos Of Scott Disick's Face Transformation Are Wild To See

Since bursting onto the scene in 2007 with "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Scott Disick has undergone several changes. However, many felt that his transformation between 2022 and 2024 felt off. In March 2024, Disick's unrecognizable look had us all doing a double-take after he stepped out looking a lot thinner than we remembered him. He had been worrying fans in some social media appearances for some time, including in a February 2024 video in which he shared his experience with psychic medium Chris Riley.

Even though Disick had on a hat and oversized sunglasses, the hollowness of his cheeks was evident, as seen above on the right. Social media users began to wonder whether Disick was suffering from health problems. Given Disick's tragic issues with addiction, many initially conjectured that alcohol and drugs may be behind his sudden weight loss. However, it turned out that Kourtney Kardashian's ex had been taking the weight-loss drug Mounjaro, a detail that came to light in a February 2025 episode of "The Kardashians."

In one scene, Disick talked to Khloé Kardashian in his kitchen, and viewers noticed boxes of the weight-loss drug in the fridge. When Khloé and Kendall Jenner FaceTimed him to share the news, he was shocked. But he quickly switched gears. "By the way, I'm not embarrassed that I took it!" he said. Khloé agreed that he shouldn't be but gave him a piece of advice. "Do what everyone else does. Hide your drugs!" she laughed. Disick's weight-loss journey was no laughing matter, though.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).