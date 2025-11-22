Sarah Huckabee Sanders Can't Escape The Harsh Nicknames She's Been Saddled With

Fortunately for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, it appears she's developed a pretty tough skin over the years. "I think that evening says a whole lot more about her than it does about me. The people that were my friends before that evening are my friends today, and I'm going to continue doing the job that I came here to do every single day," she told host Kayleigh McEnany during an appearance on Fox News about comedian Michelle Wolf's brutal takedown of her at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

It should be noted, however, that Sarah Huckabee Sanders' dad, the Baptist pastor-turned-politician and 44th governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, hasn't been nearly as chill about all of the attacks on his daughter. In 2017, he took "Saturday Night Live" to task over comedian Aidy Bryant's parody of Sanders. "I thought it was a little bit silly, sexist, [and] misogynist, but my daughter is certainly capable of handling a whole lot worse than that," Huckabee said during an appearance on the FOX Business Network's "Varney & Co." In March 2018, he also had words for actor and comedian Jim Carrey who penned a disparaging tweet about his daughter on X, wherein he referred to Sanders as "a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked" (via ABC News). Huckabee wasted zero time and immediately let Carrey have it. "Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & 'Christaphobe'... what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a 'so-called Muslim' or 'so-called Jew?'" he fired back. Note to self: do not poke Papa Bear Huckabee.