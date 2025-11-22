Sarah Huckabee Sanders Can't Escape The Harsh Nicknames She's Been Saddled With
You know that old, antiquated saying, "sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me"? We're willing to bet that Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn't agree. Over the years, Sanders has been on the receiving end of some pretty intense hate — especially during her days as President Donald Trump's press secretary in his first administration. "Nothing was off-limits to the angriest Trump haters: my character, my weight and appearance, even my fitness to be a mother," Sanders revealed in her 2020 book "Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House."
Unfortunately, Sanders has also earned her fair share of harsh nicknames from people who can't stand her. Never forget the time Republican strategist Rick Wilson called her "a congenital liar" on CNN (via The Independent) after she defended Trump for referring to Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" (no doubt one of Trump's most brutal nicknames for his political opponents). Or the time "The Daily Show" host Michelle Wolf took to the podium at the 2018 White House Correspondents' dinner and called Sanders "Aunt Lydia in 'The Handmaid's Tale'" TO HER FACE. Oh yeah, and there was also that time a political columnist for the Los Angeles Times referred to her as "a slightly chunky soccer mom." And we would be remiss not to mention the gamut of Twitter trolls who have called her everything from "Possum Queen" to "Sarah Huckabilly Slanders," and even "Sarah Suckabee Sanders."
Sarah Huckabee takes the name-calling in stride, but her famous father doesn't
Fortunately for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, it appears she's developed a pretty tough skin over the years. "I think that evening says a whole lot more about her than it does about me. The people that were my friends before that evening are my friends today, and I'm going to continue doing the job that I came here to do every single day," she told host Kayleigh McEnany during an appearance on Fox News about comedian Michelle Wolf's brutal takedown of her at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner.
It should be noted, however, that Sarah Huckabee Sanders' dad, the Baptist pastor-turned-politician and 44th governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, hasn't been nearly as chill about all of the attacks on his daughter. In 2017, he took "Saturday Night Live" to task over comedian Aidy Bryant's parody of Sanders. "I thought it was a little bit silly, sexist, [and] misogynist, but my daughter is certainly capable of handling a whole lot worse than that," Huckabee said during an appearance on the FOX Business Network's "Varney & Co." In March 2018, he also had words for actor and comedian Jim Carrey who penned a disparaging tweet about his daughter on X, wherein he referred to Sanders as "a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked" (via ABC News). Huckabee wasted zero time and immediately let Carrey have it. "Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & 'Christaphobe'... what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a 'so-called Muslim' or 'so-called Jew?'" he fired back. Note to self: do not poke Papa Bear Huckabee.