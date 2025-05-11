People Who Can't Stand Sarah Huckabee Sanders

It takes a special person to tick off basically the entire outfit of the Girl Scouts of America, but here we are. During a particularly contentious interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week," Sarah Huckabee Sanders made an analogy that would go on to haunt her for a very long time. During the interview, the then-deputy press secretary worked overtime trying to defend President Donald Trump's reasons for balking at tradition and skipping out on attending the White House Correspondents' dinner. "You know, one of the things we say in the South [is] 'If a Girl Scout egged your house, would you buy cookies from her?' I think that this is a pretty similar scenario," she reasoned (via SFGate). And scene!

As one can imagine, Girl Scouts around the world and their fervent fan base were none too pleased with Sanders' off-the-cuff comment, and they let her know really quickly! "Girl Scouts are not known for throwing eggs. They are GIRL SCOUTS!" one Facebook user seethed.

It should be noted, however, that since that 2017 open-mouth-insert-foot comment, it appears Sanders has made amends with the young female organization. In December 2023, Sanders, who serves as the 47th governor of Arkansas, welcomed Troop 6644 to the Arkansas State Capitol and treated them to a tour of the historical building. "I had the honor of visiting with them after — and even hearing them say the Girl Scout Promise! Loved meeting this sweet group of young Arkansans!" Sanders later gushed on Instagram about the special visit. Is there anything a box of Thin Mints can't fix?!

