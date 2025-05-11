People Who Can't Stand Sarah Huckabee Sanders
To know Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is to love her — or hate her. Over the years, Sanders has become quite controversial, with many either staunchly voicing their support for her or disavowing her altogether, especially after she became President Donald J. Trump's White House Press Secretary in 2017. "Nothing was off-limits to the angriest Trump haters: my character, my weight and appearance, even my fitness to be a mother," Sanders penned in the confines of her book "Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House," about her time serving in Trump's first presidential administration. Cue the rampant Ozempic rumors and the incessant questions about how she really makes her money.
Unfortunately for Sanders, it appears that the list of those who can't stand her keeps growing as her star rises. Fortunately for Sanders, she doesn't seem fazed by the hate. Let's get into it, shall we?
Karine Jean-Pierre is no fan of Sarah Huckabee Sanders
From the outside looking in, it appears that former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is no fan of Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. While serving under President Joe Biden, Jean-Pierre frequently found herself defending the Biden administration from Sanders' criticism. It all started shortly after Sanders was sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas. During an appearance on Fox News, the newly minted governor accused the press of giving Jean-Pierre "a free pass." Still, she said she was hopeful that they were "finally starting to hold her feet to the fire" following the discovery of classified documents on Biden's private property. "Frankly, she has a terrible story to tell," Sanders said about Jean-Pierre's position under the Biden administration. "That makes her job infinitely harder."
Alas, things only went from bad to worse when Sanders gave her response to Biden's 2023 State of the Union address and proceeded to admonish him for "being the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob." Jean-Pierre wasn't willing to take Sanders' criticism of her boss lying down and swiftly fired back. "The way that we see it is the choice is between political fighting over fake conspiracies and delivering for the American people," she told a gaggle of reporters while aboard Air Force One (via Daily Mail). "The president is focused on the latter." Something tells us these two won't be hashing things out over a cup of coffee anytime soon.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders comments about Nancy Pelosi didn't land well
Say cheese! It's safe to say that Sarah Huckabee Sanders ruffled Nancy Pelosi's feathers when she publicly advised her to smile more. Sanders' comments came on the heels of Trump's 2018 State of the Union address. During an appearance on CNN, host Chris Cuomo asked Sanders how she thought Trump could best unite the country. Sanders gave no notes for Trump but suggested the House minority leader "should smile a lot more often." She added, "I think the country would be better for it ... She seems to kind of embody the bitterness that belongs in the Democrat party right now." YIKES.
While Pelosi didn't publicly respond to Sanders' jab, as soon as the remark slipped out of Sanders' mouth, many others took to social media to let her have it. "Wow @PressSec has a lot of nerve! She looks like she sucked on a lemon every time she's at the podium. Nothing but attitude! Maybe try that smiling advice first Sarah?" one X user quipped. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "Thanks for your misogyny, Sarah."
Kerstin Emhoff had words for Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Don't mess with Kerstin Emhoff's ex's new wife! In September 2024, Sarah Huckabee Sanders learned that all too well when she went after Kamala Harris during a rally she attended alongside presidential hopeful Donald Trump. "My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble," she declared.
Kerstin, who had been formerly married to Harris's now-husband, Doug Emhoff, for more than 15 years and who shares two adult children with him, immediately came to Harris's defense. "Cole and Ella keep us inspired to make the world a better place. I do it through storytelling. Kamala Harris has spent her entire career working for the people, ALL families. That keeps you pretty humble," she penned on X.
Kamala Harris wants Sarah Huckabee Sanders to know that being humble isn't always the goal
Anyone care for a slice of humble pie? Not Kamala Harris. It appears Harris herself also didn't like Sarah Huckabee Sanders' humble shaming of her, and she conveyed just that during an appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I don't think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble, two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life," Harris said of Sanders' comment. "And I think it's really important for women to lift each other up."
Harris went on to give her stepkids a shoutout, seemingly refuting Sanders' claims about her not having any children to keep her humble. "I have two beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who call me 'Mamala,'" she said about her relationship with her stepchildren (via People) before joking that this wasn't "the 1950s anymore." Alexa, play "HUMBLE." by Kendrick Lamar.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders vs. the Girl Scouts
It takes a special person to tick off basically the entire outfit of the Girl Scouts of America, but here we are. During a particularly contentious interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week," Sarah Huckabee Sanders made an analogy that would go on to haunt her for a very long time. During the interview, the then-deputy press secretary worked overtime trying to defend President Donald Trump's reasons for balking at tradition and skipping out on attending the White House Correspondents' dinner. "You know, one of the things we say in the South [is] 'If a Girl Scout egged your house, would you buy cookies from her?' I think that this is a pretty similar scenario," she reasoned (via SFGate). And scene!
As one can imagine, Girl Scouts around the world and their fervent fan base were none too pleased with Sanders' off-the-cuff comment, and they let her know really quickly! "Girl Scouts are not known for throwing eggs. They are GIRL SCOUTS!" one Facebook user seethed.
It should be noted, however, that since that 2017 open-mouth-insert-foot comment, it appears Sanders has made amends with the young female organization. In December 2023, Sanders, who serves as the 47th governor of Arkansas, welcomed Troop 6644 to the Arkansas State Capitol and treated them to a tour of the historical building. "I had the honor of visiting with them after — and even hearing them say the Girl Scout Promise! Loved meeting this sweet group of young Arkansans!" Sanders later gushed on Instagram about the special visit. Is there anything a box of Thin Mints can't fix?!