Inside The Rampant Sarah Huckabee Sanders Ozempic Rumors
These days, you'd be hard-pressed to find a high-profile public figure who hasn't dabbled in Ozempic or a similar weight loss medication. Many stars have admitted to taking Ozempic to lose weight, including "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Dolores Catania and famous comedian Chelsea Handler. It appears that those in the political arena just might be giving the weight loss drugs a whirl, too. Enter: the 47th governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Growing up as the daughter of Arkansas governor and Baptist minister Mike Huckabee, Sanders wasn't ever afforded any real semblance of privacy or anonymity. Unfortunately, that lack of privacy only worsened once she started carving out a name and political career for herself. "Nothing was off-limits to the angriest Trump haters: my character, my weight and appearance, even my fitness to be a mother," Sanders penned in the confines of her book "Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House," about her time serving as President Donald Trump's White House press secretary. As one can imagine, all bets were off once the governor was spotted sporting a much leaner figure. Cue all of the rampant Ozempic rumors!
Sarah Huckabee Sanders also suffered a health scare
A svelte Sarah Huckabee Sanders caused quite the stir when she spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. And it wasn't because of her riveting speech and glowing remarks about presidential hopeful Donald Trump. Instead, onlookers were taken aback by Sanders' noticeably trimmer figure. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders def on ozempic," one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders got a hold of some Ozempic I see." Since then, Sanders has continued to flaunt her physique to the public, flashing her slim legs after the weight loss and causing a ruckus with a skin-tight strapless dress that didn't do her any favors.
It's entirely possible, however, that a health issue might be responsible for Sanders' leaner look. Back in September 2022, Sanders revealed in a statement that she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and as a result, had undergone surgery to remove her thyroid and neighboring lymph nodes. "By the grace of God I am now cancer-free," she declared.