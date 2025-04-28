Inside The Rampant Sarah Huckabee Sanders Ozempic Rumors

These days, you'd be hard-pressed to find a high-profile public figure who hasn't dabbled in Ozempic or a similar weight loss medication. Many stars have admitted to taking Ozempic to lose weight, including "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Dolores Catania and famous comedian Chelsea Handler. It appears that those in the political arena just might be giving the weight loss drugs a whirl, too. Enter: the 47th governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Advertisement

Growing up as the daughter of Arkansas governor and Baptist minister Mike Huckabee, Sanders wasn't ever afforded any real semblance of privacy or anonymity. Unfortunately, that lack of privacy only worsened once she started carving out a name and political career for herself. "Nothing was off-limits to the angriest Trump haters: my character, my weight and appearance, even my fitness to be a mother," Sanders penned in the confines of her book "Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House," about her time serving as President Donald Trump's White House press secretary. As one can imagine, all bets were off once the governor was spotted sporting a much leaner figure. Cue all of the rampant Ozempic rumors!

Advertisement