HGTV's Egypt Sherrod Looks So Different Makeup-Free

Egypt Sherrod is one of the most beautiful hosts to ever appear on HGTV. Fans familiar with the since-canceled show "Married to Real Estate," which starred Sherrod and her husband, Mike Jackson, will remember that, even while helping hopeful clients find their dream properties, she always sported runway-worthy glam. On any given day, Sherrod could be seen dressed in gorgeous, yet practical, clothing, rocking perfectly coiffed tresses, and wearing a face of expertly-applied makeup, from her eyeliner to her lipstick.

Of course, Sherrod looks different without makeup, as many celebs do. And while that could bode poorly for some people, the former HGTV star has proven that she doesn't need glam to make a statement. As you can see in the Facebook photo above, Sherrod is equally as gorgeous when flaunting her bare face as when she's taken a trip to the makeup department on set. On the day that particular photo was taken, Sherrod was less interested in flaunting her beauty, however, and more interested in showing off her gray hair. "Soooo school started again on Monday and I grew 60 grey hairs by Tuesday," she captioned the 2020 photo. "Jesus take the wheel and drive me to pick up a bottle of hair dye! "