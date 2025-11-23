HGTV's Egypt Sherrod Looks So Different Makeup-Free
Egypt Sherrod is one of the most beautiful hosts to ever appear on HGTV. Fans familiar with the since-canceled show "Married to Real Estate," which starred Sherrod and her husband, Mike Jackson, will remember that, even while helping hopeful clients find their dream properties, she always sported runway-worthy glam. On any given day, Sherrod could be seen dressed in gorgeous, yet practical, clothing, rocking perfectly coiffed tresses, and wearing a face of expertly-applied makeup, from her eyeliner to her lipstick.
Of course, Sherrod looks different without makeup, as many celebs do. And while that could bode poorly for some people, the former HGTV star has proven that she doesn't need glam to make a statement. As you can see in the Facebook photo above, Sherrod is equally as gorgeous when flaunting her bare face as when she's taken a trip to the makeup department on set. On the day that particular photo was taken, Sherrod was less interested in flaunting her beauty, however, and more interested in showing off her gray hair. "Soooo school started again on Monday and I grew 60 grey hairs by Tuesday," she captioned the 2020 photo. "Jesus take the wheel and drive me to pick up a bottle of hair dye! "
Why beauty is important to Egypt Sherrod
Egypt Sherrod is one celeb who is beautiful with or without makeup. And she doesn't shy away from using her beauty to its full advantage either! In fact, the successful real estate mogul and TV personality believes that beauty can help aid a person's business. When asked by Authority Magazine journalist Candice Georgiadis how much energy she placed on her appearance in 2022, Sherrod gave a refreshingly candid answer. "I believe in bringing the full package, so I show up with beauty and brains," she said. "You are your brand. How you present yourself is half the battle. Truly, you get folks' attention with your physical presentation and polish. However, the WORK and results are what solidify the brand."
That said, Sherrod doesn't stay made up 24/7. When discussing balancing her life and career with Cocotique in 2014, the HGTV alum revealed that makeup wasn't an everyday thing for her. "When I'm off camera I try not to wear makeup," she admitted, adding, "I need to give my skin some down time." Sherrod also uses her makeup-free days to give her skin a little TLC. In addition to slathering on Aquaphor, she swears by a beauty secret that she learned from her mother. "Coconut oil. It's incredible for all things beauty related. You can use it on your skin and on your hair," she said. "Eating it is even great for you. But it MUST be in its pure form, none of that synthetic or processed stuff."