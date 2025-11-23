Side-By-Side Pics Of Emma Stone Show How Drastically Her Face Has Changed
Emma Stone's transformation over the years has been nothing short of stunning. As fans, we love that she isn't like every other celebrity in Hollywood, obsessed with chasing some unrealistic, unattainable beauty standards. "It was way more important [for me] to be funny or honest than to look a certain way," Stone said in a 2011 interview with W Magazine. That isn't to say she isn't gorgeous — she absolutely is! — but Stone just doesn't worry about looking so picture-perfect all the time. "Flaws are my favorite part of people usually," she told Glamour in 2013, noting she doesn't like spending more time in the makeup chair than is necessary. Often, 10 minutes is enough. "If I have to blow-dry my hair, then tack on an extra 20 minutes," Stone, who is a natural blonde, says.
But somewhere along the way, her once laid-back approach to beauty changed. In June 2025, Stone surprised everyone when she turned up at the red carpet premiere of "Eddington" in Los Angeles looking more tuned up than a Mar-a-Lago housewife. "She got something done," one user on Reddit suspected. Some said it could be just makeup magic, but even doctors and experts agree that something else was up. "Her face looks more noticeably defined and lifted, her brows sit higher, especially the tails. The eyelids are more visible, and her eyes have a more almond eye shape," Dr. Jonny Betteridge explained in a video he shared to Instagram.
Looking at photos of Stone from four years ago, the London aesthetic surgeon suggested at least three cosmetic procedures Stone might have done: a brow lift, a mid-face lift, and eyelid surgery. "These are minimally invasive procedures that lift and tighten the [face] ... are typically done to people in their 30s or 40s," Dr. Betteridge noted. But while the results are impressive, not everyone was thrilled by the striking change.
Emma Stone's beauty secrets
Although Emma Stone hasn't addressed the chatter about her rumored plastic surgery as of this writing, she has suggested in interviews that she's not totally opposed to the idea of cosmetic enhancements. In an interview with WSJ, for instance, Stone recalled doing a press event for Revlon's mascara launch wherein she mused about the morbid reality of aging. "Everyone at the table, all these 25-year-old women who worked at beauty websites, were just jaws-open horrified," Stone told the publication. "But it's true!" She went on, "We're all going to die, and we're not going to have faces anymore. So do what you want with your face, because it will be a skull pretty soon." Well, there's truth in that.
As for her actual regimen, Stone likes to keep it fairly simple. Turns out, she gets regular facials and chemical peel treatments from Joanna Vargas' NYC clinic to keep her skin looking bright and flawless. Among the things she can't live without are lip balm, mascara, perfume, and EltaMD's UV Shield Broad-Spectrum with SPF 45. "I'm grateful that sunblock exists; otherwise, I'd be screwed," she once told Glamour. Of course, aside from what she puts on her skin, what she does in her day-to-day also matters; no matter how jam-packed her work schedule is, Stone makes sure to stay well-hydrated and get enough hours of sleep. "Sleep is definitely very important to me — I feel pretty crazy without it," the actor told Vogue in 2019. "And [I drink] as much water as humanly possible," she added. "Turns out that caps out at about 2 to 3 liters a day and you can internally drown if you have too much. The more you know!"