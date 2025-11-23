Side-By-Side Pics Of Emma Stone Show How Drastically Her Face Has Changed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Emma Stone's transformation over the years has been nothing short of stunning. As fans, we love that she isn't like every other celebrity in Hollywood, obsessed with chasing some unrealistic, unattainable beauty standards. "It was way more important [for me] to be funny or honest than to look a certain way," Stone said in a 2011 interview with W Magazine. That isn't to say she isn't gorgeous — she absolutely is! — but Stone just doesn't worry about looking so picture-perfect all the time. "Flaws are my favorite part of people usually," she told Glamour in 2013, noting she doesn't like spending more time in the makeup chair than is necessary. Often, 10 minutes is enough. "If I have to blow-dry my hair, then tack on an extra 20 minutes," Stone, who is a natural blonde, says.

But somewhere along the way, her once laid-back approach to beauty changed. In June 2025, Stone surprised everyone when she turned up at the red carpet premiere of "Eddington" in Los Angeles looking more tuned up than a Mar-a-Lago housewife. "She got something done," one user on Reddit suspected. Some said it could be just makeup magic, but even doctors and experts agree that something else was up. "Her face looks more noticeably defined and lifted, her brows sit higher, especially the tails. The eyelids are more visible, and her eyes have a more almond eye shape," Dr. Jonny Betteridge explained in a video he shared to Instagram.

Maya Dehlin Spach & Michael Kovac/Getty

Looking at photos of Stone from four years ago, the London aesthetic surgeon suggested at least three cosmetic procedures Stone might have done: a brow lift, a mid-face lift, and eyelid surgery. "These are minimally invasive procedures that lift and tighten the [face] ... are typically done to people in their 30s or 40s," Dr. Betteridge noted. But while the results are impressive, not everyone was thrilled by the striking change.