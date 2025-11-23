White House Aide Lindsey Halligan's Muddy Makeup Looks Are Almost Worse Than Trump's

Miss Colorado finalist turned White House aide Lindsey Halligan often looks like she's trying to recreate her pageant beauty looks, but her messy makeup isn't winning her any crowns. She did, however, made headlines in September 2025 when the president nominated her to be the federal prosecutor for the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia – the same office tasked with charging and prosecuting his arch-nemeses, FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. A tall order, indeed. "I will be nominating Lindsey Halligan to be the United States Attorney in this very important part of our Great Country. She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!" he posted to social media about the decision (via ABC News). Never mind the fact that she had zero experience ever serving as a prosecutor. Cue the "Legally Blonde" jokes.

According to Halligan, however, it's not her professional experience but her background in pageants and high school sports that ultimately paved her way to the White House in the first place. "Sports and pageants taught me confidence, discipline, and how to handle pressure — on the court, on the field, on the stage, in the courtroom and now in the White House," she told The Washington Post.

Unfortunately, it wasn't just Halligan's lack of experience that had everyone scratching their heads and pursing their lips. As it turns out, the former White House aide and personal attorney to Trump has more in common with the president than just her political beliefs or her obsession with taking Comey and James down. Just like Trump and the tragic evolution of his bronzer obsession, Halligan LOVES a good muddy makeup moment.