White House Aide Lindsey Halligan's Muddy Makeup Looks Are Almost Worse Than Trump's
Miss Colorado finalist turned White House aide Lindsey Halligan often looks like she's trying to recreate her pageant beauty looks, but her messy makeup isn't winning her any crowns. She did, however, made headlines in September 2025 when the president nominated her to be the federal prosecutor for the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia – the same office tasked with charging and prosecuting his arch-nemeses, FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. A tall order, indeed. "I will be nominating Lindsey Halligan to be the United States Attorney in this very important part of our Great Country. She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!" he posted to social media about the decision (via ABC News). Never mind the fact that she had zero experience ever serving as a prosecutor. Cue the "Legally Blonde" jokes.
According to Halligan, however, it's not her professional experience but her background in pageants and high school sports that ultimately paved her way to the White House in the first place. "Sports and pageants taught me confidence, discipline, and how to handle pressure — on the court, on the field, on the stage, in the courtroom and now in the White House," she told The Washington Post.
Unfortunately, it wasn't just Halligan's lack of experience that had everyone scratching their heads and pursing their lips. As it turns out, the former White House aide and personal attorney to Trump has more in common with the president than just her political beliefs or her obsession with taking Comey and James down. Just like Trump and the tragic evolution of his bronzer obsession, Halligan LOVES a good muddy makeup moment.
Lindsey Halligan arrived to court looking like a mud wrestler
Long before Lindsey Halligan was tapped as the United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, she was just one of many of Donald Trump's personal attorneys. Suffice it to say, she spent a lot of time in court. Unfortunately, however, she didn't always look court-ready. In September 2022, she arrived at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse along with the rest of Trump's legal team, sporting a face full of bronzer so dark it looked like she was gearing up for a mud wrestling tournament — not a preliminary meeting with a judge tasked to review the nearly 11,000 classified documents that were seized during the August 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid.
Lindsey Halligan's Oval Office debut was a disaster
In March 2025, Lindsey Halligan had the honor of standing in the Oval Office and presenting President Donald Trump with not one, but two proclamations in need of his famous John Hancock. Unfortunately, most couldn't focus on the proclamations, as they were too busy gawking at Halligan's Oompa Loompa-esque makeup. Sadly, it was giving the same energy that Trump did back in May 2025 when he forgot to blend his "Cheetos" bronzer.
Lindsey Halligan turned heads as the US Open for all the wrong reasons
Lindsey Halligan made quite the splash when she showed up at day 15 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships. Unfortunately for Halligan, her signature perma-tan face proved lethal in juxtaposition to the stark, all-white outfits both she and her seatmate, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, were sporting. "Lindsey Halligan is telling Karoline Leavitt: 'Let's contour those chipmunk cheeks,'" playwright Paul Rudnick joked on X about Halligan's affinity for a bronzing brush and a highlighter product. Surprisingly, at that moment, even Leavitt's cakey bronzer was no match for Halligan's ruddy face.