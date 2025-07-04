Rare Times Karoline Leavitt Ditched Her Cakey Bronzer & Went Makeup Free
As far as adherents to the Republican makeup trend go, Karoline Leavitt typically opts for more natural-looking glam than many of her colleagues, or even her predecessor, Kayleigh McEnany. However, there is one makeup product she's developed quite the penchant for: bronzer (and yes, we're blaming Donald Trump for her fake tan blunders, but that's a story for another day). That being said, every once in a while she's gone bronzer-free and posted about it ... and we'll admit, her skin sans the bronze is pretty flawless.
First up, the time Leavitt bared her abs in a workout set (because ICYMI, Leavitt once tried her hand at being a fitness influencer). Her skin wasn't the only thing on display, though. In a 2023 video of herself lifting weights while promoting a conservative workout line, Leavitt let her natural skin breathe, bronzer-free — and though she was a little paler than usual, she looked glowy nonetheless.
Karoline Leavitt looked naturally bronzed on a trip to Lake Tahoe
In another fitness influencer-esque pic posted to her Instagram in 2023, Karoline Leavitt once again went makeup-free (or at least applied it with a light hand). As with the weight lifting video, she also looked slightly less bronzed than normal, but she certainly wasn't pale — likely a result of the pic being taken post-summer. Of course, there's also something to be said for the power of a bright workout set to warm up one's complexion.
Either way, it was one of the rare times Leavitt skipped the bronzer, and we have no doubts her skin was grateful for it as she worked out.
She went bronzer-free in a spring green ensemble
In spring 2024, a pregnant Karoline Leavitt shared another no-makeup snap to her Instagram. This time, she didn't don a bright blue workout set, but she went bold nonetheless in a spring green rib-knit cardigan and sweatpants ensemble.
Again, the brighter shade helped Leavitt look more tanned in the absence of her beloved bronzer. The natural outdoor lighting also added some natural highlight to her cheekbones, meaning she didn't even need cosmetics to achieve a glow. All in all, the now-press sec looked healthy in a super natural way.
She skipped the makeup after birthing her baby boy
In summer 2024, Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, welcomed their son Nicholas Robert "Niko" Riccio. In pics and videos Leavitt shared of her time in the hospital with her bundle of joy, the new mom opted for a fresh face as she posed with her firstborn child.
Of course, she did look a little tan, but with Niko born in summer (and with Leavitt's love for the outdoors well-documented), that glow was all her own. Something tells us the bronzer-obsessed Donald Trump is just a little jealous.
Karoline Leavitt bared her freckles in a different post-partum pic
Sticking with Karoline Leavitt's no-makeup post-partum pics, we couldn't not give an extra shout-out to the snap she shared to Instagram of her posing with her sleeping newborn. In addition to clearly not wearing any bronzer, Leavitt also had her freckles on full display. TBH, she was almost unrecognizable in the pic, simply because we didn't even know she had freckles under her usual full face of makeup. Even in her past bare-faced pics, the camera typically hasn't been close enough to pick them up. Nevertheless, we're of the mind that they make Leavitt look like a younger version of herself — and again, her complexion was luminous.
Karoline Leavitt went completely bare-faced on a family vacay
Fast-forwarding to May 2025, Karoline Leavitt posted another no-makeup picture to her Instagram. This time, she, Nicholas Riccio, and their son posed together at a pool in Palm Beach — and Leavitt's complexion was notably lighter than usual. Of course, it was the first no-makeup pic she'd taken since becoming Donald Trump's press secretary, and it makes sense that the trade-off for her hefty salary was less time to luxuriate in the sun.
Truthfully, even without her typical base tan, Leavitt's skin looked great. Does that mean we think she'll ever start skipping the bronzer? Probably not. Then again, her boss is Donald Trump, so that may be too much to ask.