Rare Times Karoline Leavitt Ditched Her Cakey Bronzer & Went Makeup Free

As far as adherents to the Republican makeup trend go, Karoline Leavitt typically opts for more natural-looking glam than many of her colleagues, or even her predecessor, Kayleigh McEnany. However, there is one makeup product she's developed quite the penchant for: bronzer (and yes, we're blaming Donald Trump for her fake tan blunders, but that's a story for another day). That being said, every once in a while she's gone bronzer-free and posted about it ... and we'll admit, her skin sans the bronze is pretty flawless.

First up, the time Leavitt bared her abs in a workout set (because ICYMI, Leavitt once tried her hand at being a fitness influencer). Her skin wasn't the only thing on display, though. In a 2023 video of herself lifting weights while promoting a conservative workout line, Leavitt let her natural skin breathe, bronzer-free — and though she was a little paler than usual, she looked glowy nonetheless.