Karoline Leavitt Exposed Her Killer Abs In Skin-Baring Workout Set

Karoline Leavitt may be best known as Donald Trump's press secretary, but in 2023, she also tried her hand at becoming a conservative fitness influencer. As evidenced by her new gig (and the fact that two posts into that influencer journey, she seemed to call it a day), that proved short-lived. However, in those two posts, Leavitt certainly put her killer body on full display.

Advertisement

Leavitt's first influencer attempt came in the form of an August 2023 Instagram video of her lifting weights in a white sports bra with an inverted V design under the bust, which she paired with black leggings that also seemed to have a V-shaped crossover design. The workout wear emphasized Leavitt's killer abs — but that was just part of her message. In a very lengthy caption, Leavitt opened up about her passion for fitness. "I believe it is a privilege to take care of ourselves — mentally and physically," she wrote. However, even that paled in comparison to the true focus of her post. That would be her manifesto for supporting the brand behind her set, Yakkem Apparel. "Unfortunately, most of the workout apparel brands that I have always loved have gone WOKE. I could give a plethora of examples but @nike recently using MEN to advertise WOMEN'S sports bras really did it for me," she wrote. Yakkem, she continued, was the perfect solution. "They are a pro-America, conservative workout apparel company based in the USA and their clothes are seriously AMAZING!" she added, before sharing her discount code.

Advertisement

At the time of this writing, Leavitt's code doesn't seem to work anymore, nor is that particular set available. However, those who did love the lewk could also always use her post as inspo. Like we said, the clever V-shaped detailing was super flattering.