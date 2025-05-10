Karoline Leavitt Exposed Her Killer Abs In Skin-Baring Workout Set
Karoline Leavitt may be best known as Donald Trump's press secretary, but in 2023, she also tried her hand at becoming a conservative fitness influencer. As evidenced by her new gig (and the fact that two posts into that influencer journey, she seemed to call it a day), that proved short-lived. However, in those two posts, Leavitt certainly put her killer body on full display.
Leavitt's first influencer attempt came in the form of an August 2023 Instagram video of her lifting weights in a white sports bra with an inverted V design under the bust, which she paired with black leggings that also seemed to have a V-shaped crossover design. The workout wear emphasized Leavitt's killer abs — but that was just part of her message. In a very lengthy caption, Leavitt opened up about her passion for fitness. "I believe it is a privilege to take care of ourselves — mentally and physically," she wrote. However, even that paled in comparison to the true focus of her post. That would be her manifesto for supporting the brand behind her set, Yakkem Apparel. "Unfortunately, most of the workout apparel brands that I have always loved have gone WOKE. I could give a plethora of examples but @nike recently using MEN to advertise WOMEN'S sports bras really did it for me," she wrote. Yakkem, she continued, was the perfect solution. "They are a pro-America, conservative workout apparel company based in the USA and their clothes are seriously AMAZING!" she added, before sharing her discount code.
At the time of this writing, Leavitt's code doesn't seem to work anymore, nor is that particular set available. However, those who did love the lewk could also always use her post as inspo. Like we said, the clever V-shaped detailing was super flattering.
Just one more post, and Karoline's influencer journey was done
Roughly a month after sharing her Yakkem Apparel discount code, Karoline Leavitt shared another fitness influencer post to her Instagram. Granted, this time she didn't share a lengthy paragraph, and there was no discount code, either. Even so, she did make a point of tagging the brand behind her blue sports bra and leggings. "Workout set by @bootybybrabants," she wrote.
It doesn't seem as though Leavitt had a partnership with Booty by Brabants, because, like we said, there was no discount code. It also doesn't seem as though the brand re-posted anything to its main page (which, admittedly, typically only features professional pics of models and the brand's founder anyway). However, it doesn't look like her pic was added to the @shopbootybybrabants page, which often shares snaps of fans in the activewear, either. At least at the time of this writing, the brand also doesn't follow Leavitt on Instagram. Regardless of that, though, it's pretty clear the press secretary isn't upset about it, because she still follows them.
It's possible Leavitt simply decided the activewear influencer life wasn't for her, and that was why she stopped after just two posts. Granted, things seemed to be a little busy when she shared a photo dump of things she'd gotten up to in September 2023, so that could also have played a role. Either way, between her high-profile new gig and her hefty payday as Donald Trump's press secretary, something tells us we aren't going to see more discount codes for leggings from Leavitt in the near future.