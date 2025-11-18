Tom Cruise Reportedly Has A Salty Take On Nicole Kidman's Divorce From Keith Urban

News of Nicole Kidman's split from Keith Urban after nearly two decades of marriage in September 2025 came as a surprise to most, but not everyone was exactly sad about it. At least Tom Cruise wasn't, if the reports are to be believed. Cruise, who was married to Kidman from 1990 to 2001, reportedly claimed that she deserved the way her second divorce panned out because of how theirs ended. "When Tom and Nicole split, he caught all the blame and she got all the sympathy," a source told International Business Times in November 2025.

Going from one of the '90s' most bankable actors to this "bad guy" in the blink of an eye was reportedly hard for the "Mission: Impossible" star. "Now that things have flipped, he sees it as karma coming back around. He's not bragging about it, but he definitely sees the irony," the insider added. He isn't wrong that the public sided with Kidman following their shocking divorce. The perception emerged that the "Moulin Rouge" star had been trapped in a toxic marriage, with images of her supposedly leaving her attorney's office looking relieved becoming a pop culture mainstay.

Kidman has since debunked this rumor about her divorce from Cruise, noting that the photos were from a film. She did imply that she had been blindsided by the divorce, though. "That was a major shock," she told Ladies' Home Journal in 2006 (via CBS News). This time around, the public's reaction to Kidman and Urban's divorce has been similar to when she divorced Cruise, so we're not sure about the karma part.