Tom Cruise Reportedly Has A Salty Take On Nicole Kidman's Divorce From Keith Urban
News of Nicole Kidman's split from Keith Urban after nearly two decades of marriage in September 2025 came as a surprise to most, but not everyone was exactly sad about it. At least Tom Cruise wasn't, if the reports are to be believed. Cruise, who was married to Kidman from 1990 to 2001, reportedly claimed that she deserved the way her second divorce panned out because of how theirs ended. "When Tom and Nicole split, he caught all the blame and she got all the sympathy," a source told International Business Times in November 2025.
Going from one of the '90s' most bankable actors to this "bad guy" in the blink of an eye was reportedly hard for the "Mission: Impossible" star. "Now that things have flipped, he sees it as karma coming back around. He's not bragging about it, but he definitely sees the irony," the insider added. He isn't wrong that the public sided with Kidman following their shocking divorce. The perception emerged that the "Moulin Rouge" star had been trapped in a toxic marriage, with images of her supposedly leaving her attorney's office looking relieved becoming a pop culture mainstay.
Kidman has since debunked this rumor about her divorce from Cruise, noting that the photos were from a film. She did imply that she had been blindsided by the divorce, though. "That was a major shock," she told Ladies' Home Journal in 2006 (via CBS News). This time around, the public's reaction to Kidman and Urban's divorce has been similar to when she divorced Cruise, so we're not sure about the karma part.
Nicole Kidman seems to have the public's sympathy again
Nicole Kidman wasn't exactly painted as the villain in the aftermath of her divorce from Keith Urban. On the contrary, she seems to have the public's sympathy once again. The discourse surrounding the reasons for their split has centered on Urban's rumored affair with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, and the perception that he put his career above his marriage. And this is despite Kidman being all for Urban's success.
While Kidman put her career on the back burner in the early days of their marriage to focus on their two children, she later shifted the focus back to her work. But Urban was reportedly not on the same page. "Keith was used to her being supportive of his career. He's not been as supportive as she hoped," a source told People in October 2025. Social media users had thoughts about this. "She was always more famous, talented, successful and in demand than him, did he just wake up last month and realize that? Where has he been?" one Reddit user asked.
Netizens have been similarly team-Nicole in conversations about Urban's rumored relationship with the much-younger Baugh. "She deserved so much better than what she got from Tom Cruise. And Keith really seemed to adore her and not be threatened by her success. But apparently he's just another trash man," another Reddit user argued. Others pointed out Kidman was there through thick and thin, including being his rock through Urban's sobriety journey. "She's always seemed like a class act to me," one noted.