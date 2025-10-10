Keith Urban's Guitarist Attempts To Cash In On Affair Rumors & It Backfires Miserably
News that Keith Urban's rumored new woman reportedly put the nail in the coffin in his divorce with Nicole Kidman has had everyone buzzing. The viral video showing Urban giving his guitarist Maggie Baugh a special shoutout while performing a song he originally wrote for Kidman caused quite a bit of speculation about the nature of the pair of musicians' relationship. Now, after Baugh has been catching flak on social media for her rumored romance with Urban, she's seemingly using the publicity to promote her music. And, people are not having it.
Just a week after Baugh's Instagram started getting bombarded with hate messages from fans who believed she may have had something to do with Urban's recent split, she has released a new song. On Monday, Baugh shared a blank post on Instagram with the mysterious caption, "Announcement coming soon ... " It seems as though Baugh shared this odd post to take advantage of the attention she was getting across social media. While Instagram users wondered whether she was planning on apologizing or acknowledging the scandal, she instead announced that she'd be debuting a new song. "The Devil Win" came out on October 10, and as Baugh promotes the song on Instagram, fellow Instagram users aren't holding back in the comment sections.
Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh are both getting roasted online
Some say that "all press is good press," and for Maggie Baugh's sake, we're hoping she agrees with that sentiment. After releasing her song, the 25-year-old musician is getting plenty of attention, but most of it isn't very good. The comment section on her Instagram post announcing her new song proves that folks have a one-track mind about Baugh right now. And, their only concern is her relationship with Keith Urban. "Is this song about being a homewrecker and breaking up a marriage?" one Instagram-user asked in the comment section. "She is so average. She sought out [Keith] to get her music out there," one commenter wrote. "Nicole is better," insisted another.
It's clear that Urban and Nicole Kidman's reputations are going in very different directions in the wake of their split. And, regardless of whether Baugh is actually romantically involved with Urban, she's definitely caught in the middle. As folks wonder which Hollywood hunk Kidman should date next, it seems that fans are finding it hard to ignore all the sketchy things about Urban. Ultimately, Kidman seems to be winning the divorce in the eyes of fans. And, as such, Urban is definitely going to have to be careful about his PR choices moving forward. As for Baugh, her comment sections on Instagram are definitely filled with vitriol. But, maybe it's worth it for her to have more people listening to her songs than ever before.