Sketchy Things Everyone Just Ignores About Keith Urban
For nearly two decades, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were a Hollywood power couple. Not only were they both at the top of their craft, but they also seemed to have one of the strongest marriages in the business. The duo, who married in June 2006, went on to welcome two children together, daughters Sunday and Faith, and eventually made Nashville their home. In September 2025, news of their split rocked the world. However, eagle-eyed fans may not have been quite as surprised.
While most assume Keith Urban is a devoted husband, over the years, there have been signs that he wasn't a stand-up guy. From cheating rumors at the very beginning of their marriage that continued to swirl until the end, rude encounters with the press, and speaking negatively about his family in public, we're taking a look at some of the sketchy facts about Keith Urban that most people ignored.
Keith Urban stirred up rumors he may be cheating with his guitarist
Before news broke that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman had separated, some strange behavior at a concert set cheating rumors ablaze. While performing his song "The Fighter" in concert, which was written about Kidman, Urban changed some lyrics to reference his guitarist, 25-year-old Maggie Baugh.
According to an Instagram video Baugh herself posted, instead of singing the line, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," Urban sang, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player." Baugh captioned the clip, "Did he just say that 👀." Just two days after the video was posted, the news of Urban and Kidman's split was confirmed.
When the Daily Mail reached out to Baugh's father, Chuck Baugh, to ask about the rumored relationship, he didn't outright deny it, saying he "hadn't heard one way or the other." That, coupled with reports from TMZ that Urban has already moved on with someone else, only fanned the flames of the scandalous moment. A source told the outlet, "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."
This isn't the first time Keith Urban has been accused of cheating on Nicole Kidman
Though many have forgotten, these new cheating rumors aren't the first time Keith Urban was accused of having an affair. Back in 2006, six months after tying the knot with Nicole Kidman, a woman named Amanda Wyatt spoke to The Daily Telegraph about her relationship with Urban, claiming that it overlapped with Kidman. "I feel sorry for Nicole. Keith cheated on her repeatedly with me, right up to just before they got married. He's done it once, and he'll probably do it again," Wyatt claimed. She also added, "I hope their marriage works – but leopards don't change their spots."
Wyatt offered plenty of details to corroborate her claim, including the security code for his gate and the layout of his home. She noted that they met at a Nashville bar, the Tin Roof, in 2004, and she introduced herself as a fan before he invited her to "party." The 23-year-old explained she had a lengthy relationship with the country star that lasted until a month before he got married, revealing, "I would have been happy to have had just one night with him, but it quickly became much more... I tried not to fall in love with him, but we were together throughout the whole time he was dating Nicole and engaged to her, right through 2005 and until around May 2006."
Prior to their marriage, one of Keith Urban's exes tried to warn Nicole about him
Long before Keith Urban met Nicole Kidman, he was in a lengthy relationship with a woman named Laura Sigler. The couple were reportedly together for eight years, with the Nashville-based Sigler claiming that they were engaged at one point, according to HELLO!. The outlet reported that Sigler attempted to warn Kidman prior to her union with Urban, talking to multiple outlets about her time with the singer.
Sigler told The Sun (via HELLO!), "Nicole and Keith might date for a while – but it won't last very long." She also spoke to the Mail on Sunday (via HELLO!) at the time, "He is very attractive, and when he talks the talk, he can be very seductive. But I am not sure Keith will ever be ready to settle down."
Unfortunately, Sigler's warnings were not heeded at the time, and the couple wed only to split 19 years later. Kidman filed for divorce from Urban on September 30.
Keith Urban has been downright rude to the press
While he's crafted somewhat of a good guy image, Keith Urban has actually had multiple rude run-ins with the press. In September 2024, the musician chatted with Gold 101.7's Jonesy and Amanda, but seemed to shut things down when the topic changed to his wife, Nicole Kidman. The interviewer, Amanda Keller, touched on how they met, while both appearing on "Good Day LA" in 2005, asking, "If you hadn't both been there that day, would your paths somewhere have inevitably crossed? Or maybe this incredible life story wouldn't have happened." Urban gave a quick answer, "Yeah, probably. No, I think it would." When pressed further and asked if he believed in fate, Urban replied curtly, "No idea." As Keller continued to ask about the relationship, the singer eventually shut things down completely, rudely stating, "Anyways, moving on."
The following year, while speaking to Mix 102.3's Hayley and Max in the Morning in June 2025, Urban didn't just give short answers — he hung up completely. Once again, the topic was his wife, with host Max Burford asking how he feels when his wife has intimate scenes with younger men like Zac Efron. After the question, Urban's Zoom connection immediately dropped, leaving Burford's co-host, Hayley Pearson, baffled, exclaiming, "I have never experienced someone hanging up in an interview with me before. Max, I can't believe that Keith Urban hung up on us!"
After 25 years on the road together, Keith Urban fired his loyal band mates
In January 2025, after 25 years playing music together, Keith Urban abruptly parted ways with his band leader and bass guitar player, Jerry Flowers. The move was shocking, especially considering Flowers was more than just a supporting musician for Urban — the two had actually been in a band together in the '90s called The Ranch. After Urban went on to find solo fame, Flowers took on the role of band leader and supported him ever since.
Flowers took to Instagram to announce his departure, making it clear that it wasn't his decision. The bass player wrote in part, "It's with a heavy but very full heart that after 25 years on stage with Keith Urban, Keith has decided to make a lineup change and I will no longer be in the band." Following the announcement that his bass player was leaving, his lead guitarist, backup singer, and keyboard player, Nathan Barlowe, his drummer, Terence F. Clark, were also let go.
Urban spoke to Country Now about the change that April, stating, "It feels really good. I've always followed the inner voice that says it's time to make a change in any area of my life and sort of just take the leap." In retrospect, this drastic change appears even sketchier when Urban is rumored to be cheating with his new, young female guitarist just a few months later.
Nicole Kidman revealed Keith Urban has been 'disturbed' by her roles
The signs were there if you were looking. Keith Urban had some odd thoughts about his wife, Nicole Kidman, and her roles during her A-list career. Kidman admitted it herself while speaking to W Magazine in 2018. When the interviewer asked about her complicated roles, the actor had a surprising revelation about her husband's thoughts on her work, sharing, "When he watched 'Big Little Lies' he was disturbed; he says that when he hears me scream or cry from a certain place in my soul it's almost like it goes straight into him and he has a visceral reaction immediately. Because his brain and his heart doesn't discern between acting and real life." She also added he was "shattered" by her role in the film "The Killing of a Sacred Deer."
Aside from being uncomfortable with her work, Urban also took issue with certain co-stars. In 2025, RadarOnline alleged that Urban was unhappy about the prospect of a "Moulin Rouge" sequel that would pair Kidman with co-star Ewan McGregor. "The only thing stalling the project is Nicole, as Keith is likely feeling unsettled at the thought of her getting close to one of her favourite leading men ... While Keith has always been hesitant about Nicole working with Ewan again, he finds himself in a tug-of-war of emotions. He doesn't want to be the one to ruin the fun for Baz and the countless fans of the original film," the source said.
Keith Urban called his wife and daughters 'all drama'
While Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman largely put up a united, devoted front, every now and then a crack would show — typically on Urban's part. In 2014, during an appearance on "Live! with Kelly and Michael," the singer got on the topic of his female-filled hope. Urban explained (via Just Jared), "They're very animated, both of them. Our house is very animated anyway. It's an artists' house, so yelling and singing and dancing and music and whatever. Everything is very dramatic. I'm in a house full of girls. It's all dramatic. It's all drama."
Though that comment may not have seemed too incriminating, when coupled with wife Kidman's interview with Marie Claire in 2020, it's clear Urban wasn't always a perfect family man. While speaking about their "female-heavy" house, the actor revealed, "At times, he just needs to escape with his guitar. Sometimes I'll find him in his closet playing guitar. That's when I know we really need to give him space."
Keith Urban rocks some questionable tattoos
Keith Urban is covered in tattoos, but you may not know that some of those tattoos are pretty questionable. Take the massive ink on the inside of his left wrist, for instance. It was originally a matching tattoo with his ex-girlfriend Niki Taylor, which read "amor vincit omnia." After marrying Nicole Kidman, Urban had that covered with her initials, NMK. But now that he has split from Kidman, he will not only have to have that redone, but three additional tattoos covered up. He has her name, Nicole, on his right bicep, alongside a heart and Celtic symbols, and her middle name, Mary, tattooed on his right fingers.
His sketchiest tattoo, however, isn't super visible, as it's often underneath his long hair. This newer addition was added after Kidman's risque 2024 film "Babygirl" hit theaters, prompting Urban to get the title tattooed on the back of his neck. Kidman revealed to W Magazine that year that babygirl was actually a nickname he gave her, revealing, "He actually has babygirl tattooed on the back of his neck ... Keith's not allowed to call anyone else Babygirl. But now, because of the film, it's taken on a different meaning. So he's like, 'No, I still have total rights over Babygirl!'"
Divorce rumors swirled multiple times before Keith Urban's split from Nicole Kidman
Those closely following Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's marriage may not be as shocked that it's over — divorce rumors have been swirling since 2017. In 2018, Life & Style revealed that they had actually been hearing talk of a split since May 2017. A source told the outlet, "Keith has moved out of the family home he shares with Nicole after a string of arguments. He's been staying at a five-star hotel in LA." They also cited Urban's friendship with fellow musician John Mayer as being a big factor, noting, "Nicole tried to put a ban on Keith spending time with John because she's convinced he's a bad influence on her husband."
Though the couple wouldn't split for seven more years, the publication was on to something. Following their official split announcement in September 2025, sources told TMZ that the couple had actually been living apart "since the beginning of summer," explaining, "Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home." Of the separate homes, a source revealed to People, "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall. It really hasn't been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now. People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."
While not speaking publicly yet, Keith Urban is making his thoughts known about his split
After causing an uproar over one lyric change right before news of his split broke, Keith Urban chose once again to make a statement at his shows post-split. He previously changed lines in his song "Fighter" to reference his young, female guitarist, Maggie Baugh, but after speculation arose that they may be an item, the performer was absent from his show in Pennsylvania. Despite her absence, Urban still managed to give a glimpse into his high-profile breakup while singing one of his most famous breakup songs, "You'll Think of Me."
When it came time to sing the lyric "Take your space and take your reasons," the New York Post reported that Urban instead sang, "Take your b——- reasons." Other notable changes in his set since the split made headlines? He's no longer playing the song "Fighter" at all. The country star is also no longer wearing a wedding ring, per TMZ.