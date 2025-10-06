Sketchy Things Everyone Just Ignores About Keith Urban

Before news broke that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman had separated, some strange behavior at a concert set cheating rumors ablaze. While performing his song "The Fighter" in concert, which was written about Kidman, Urban changed some lyrics to reference his guitarist, 25-year-old Maggie Baugh.

According to an Instagram video Baugh herself posted, instead of singing the line, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," Urban sang, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player." Baugh captioned the clip, "Did he just say that 👀." Just two days after the video was posted, the news of Urban and Kidman's split was confirmed.

When the Daily Mail reached out to Baugh's father, Chuck Baugh, to ask about the rumored relationship, he didn't outright deny it, saying he "hadn't heard one way or the other." That, coupled with reports from TMZ that Urban has already moved on with someone else, only fanned the flames of the scandalous moment. A source told the outlet, "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."