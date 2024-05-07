Keith Urban's Red Carpet Behavior At 2024 Met Gala Proves He Succeeds Where Tom Cruise Never Could

Nicole Kidman graced the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala, fully channeling "Sleeping Beauty" and turning heads. For the second time in a row, she brought her finest accessory — husband Keith Urban, who gladly played his part as the ever-dashing Prince Charming by her side. Unlike some previous plus-ones, Keith knew the drill: step aside and let Nicole's sparkle steal the spotlight.

The "Big Little Lies" actor decided to revive a stunning monochrome 1951 Balenciaga piece for her Met Gala outing, which was famously worn by Dorian Leigh back in the day. As the gala paid homage to vintage couture, Kidman nailed the theme flawlessly. The gown itself was a labor of love, painstakingly recreated with roughly 1200 hours of dedication involving elaborate hand embroidery, the meticulous placement of nearly a thousand feathers, and precision hand pleating and fraying. "The gown creates a natural full circle moment of time — it's a celebration of Richard's [Avedon] work that will live on, but also, an acknowledgment of Balenciaga's artistic vision that continues to seamlessly blend the illusion of past, present, and future," she told Vogue.

On the iconic steps of the Met, it was clear that Kidman was enjoying her well-deserved moment in the limelight, completely free from the remnants of the past — Tom Cruise, we're looking at you. Urban, her personal hype man, made sure of it.