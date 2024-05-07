Keith Urban's Red Carpet Behavior At 2024 Met Gala Proves He Succeeds Where Tom Cruise Never Could
Nicole Kidman graced the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala, fully channeling "Sleeping Beauty" and turning heads. For the second time in a row, she brought her finest accessory — husband Keith Urban, who gladly played his part as the ever-dashing Prince Charming by her side. Unlike some previous plus-ones, Keith knew the drill: step aside and let Nicole's sparkle steal the spotlight.
The "Big Little Lies" actor decided to revive a stunning monochrome 1951 Balenciaga piece for her Met Gala outing, which was famously worn by Dorian Leigh back in the day. As the gala paid homage to vintage couture, Kidman nailed the theme flawlessly. The gown itself was a labor of love, painstakingly recreated with roughly 1200 hours of dedication involving elaborate hand embroidery, the meticulous placement of nearly a thousand feathers, and precision hand pleating and fraying. "The gown creates a natural full circle moment of time — it's a celebration of Richard's [Avedon] work that will live on, but also, an acknowledgment of Balenciaga's artistic vision that continues to seamlessly blend the illusion of past, present, and future," she told Vogue.
On the iconic steps of the Met, it was clear that Kidman was enjoying her well-deserved moment in the limelight, completely free from the remnants of the past — Tom Cruise, we're looking at you. Urban, her personal hype man, made sure of it.
Keith let Nicole shine
Keith Urban effortlessly played the part of Nicole Kidman's knight in a shining tuxedo at the 2024 Met Gala, proving once again that he's more than comfortable letting his wife soak up all the limelight. Though no stranger to being the center of attention himself, Urban took a step back this time, content to let Kidman light up the red carpet, something she clearly appreciated. "I have my man with me," she proudly told People.
Urban's support didn't go unnoticed, of course, with fans gushing over how they admired that he just let Kidman steal the show. "i do love how keith urban always serves 'my job is beach' and 'ken only has a good day when barbie is looking at him' energy at the function," one fan tweeted, with another saying, "one thing about keith he gon stand and wait for his lady." Another pointed out, "i love that keith urban knows nicole kidman should be front and center!"
The couple's dynamic is a stark contrast to Kidman's earlier marriage to Tom Cruise, where she often seemed more accessory than partner. Kidman once hinted at feeling overshadowed, especially since he was a much bigger star than she was back then. "In those early years, it was like, 'I'm here and I'm clutching onto your arm, and it all feels a little overwhelming and really strange. And I was shy. Deeply shy," she told Harper's Bazaar (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I didn't feel comfortable at all."
Keith was Nicole's saving grace
Nicole Kidman hasn't been shy about the darker days of her relationship with Tom Cruise, telling Vogue that the divorce left her feeling "very wary and damaged," doubting she was even deserving of love again. It wasn't until Keith Urban entered her life that she opened up again and chased happiness. "Nicole believes Keith essentially saved her from a life of loneliness," a source told Closer Weekly Weekly adding that Urban "gave her a reason to believe in love again."
Funnily, the pair first met at a public event — and another gala, no less — and at the time, Kidman already had her eyes set on Urban. The singer, though, initially thought that he had zero chance of swooning her. "I thought she was way out of my league," he told "Interview," according to The Sydney Morning Herald. "I might have a wild imagination of possibilities in life, obviously, but not in a million years did I think that somebody like that would be interested in me. At all."
Fast forward to nearly two decades of marriage and two children later, their love for one another never wavered. "I'm so lucky that I have Keith who's just my love, my deep, deep love," Kidman told People, which drives home the fact that Urban is not just her personal hype man but he's also her biggest cheerleader and her home. "That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to."