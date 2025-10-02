The Surprising Financial Detail In Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Divorce Docs

The following article includes references to addiction.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split may have seemed inevitable, but the way they handled their finances post-breakup was surprising. Only a day after it was reported the couple had separated, Kidman officially filed for divorce on September 30. According to a source, calling it quits was not the "Babygirl" actor's idea. "She didn't want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage," an insider told People after news of their separation went public. Perhaps not wanting the split helped Kidman get a break financially during the divorce process.

Once the divorce papers were filed, Kidman's lawyers prepared a child support worksheet; she and Urban share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Per documents obtained by E!, that filing listed both Kidman and Urban's income as $100,000 a month. It was surprising to see the actor and country star listed as making equal amounts, as Kidman has a substantially larger net worth than her ex. The New Zealand Herald reported that the two had a combined net worth of $500 million, with the "Holland" actor making up $375 million of that amount, and Urban accounting for $114 million. Kidman had a busy 2024, and Forbes estimated she pulled in $31 million for her film and television work — which would be much more than $100,000 per month.

The former couple, who had been married for 19 years, looked to avoid protracted divorce proceedings. Even though Kidman was given majority custody of their kids, no child support will be paid, and no spousal support either. The exes appeared to have come to an understanding, but one of the obvious red flags in Kidman and Urban's marriage led to an odd provision in their prenup wherein she would pay out.