The Surprising Financial Detail In Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Divorce Docs
The following article includes references to addiction.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split may have seemed inevitable, but the way they handled their finances post-breakup was surprising. Only a day after it was reported the couple had separated, Kidman officially filed for divorce on September 30. According to a source, calling it quits was not the "Babygirl" actor's idea. "She didn't want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage," an insider told People after news of their separation went public. Perhaps not wanting the split helped Kidman get a break financially during the divorce process.
Once the divorce papers were filed, Kidman's lawyers prepared a child support worksheet; she and Urban share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Per documents obtained by E!, that filing listed both Kidman and Urban's income as $100,000 a month. It was surprising to see the actor and country star listed as making equal amounts, as Kidman has a substantially larger net worth than her ex. The New Zealand Herald reported that the two had a combined net worth of $500 million, with the "Holland" actor making up $375 million of that amount, and Urban accounting for $114 million. Kidman had a busy 2024, and Forbes estimated she pulled in $31 million for her film and television work — which would be much more than $100,000 per month.
The former couple, who had been married for 19 years, looked to avoid protracted divorce proceedings. Even though Kidman was given majority custody of their kids, no child support will be paid, and no spousal support either. The exes appeared to have come to an understanding, but one of the obvious red flags in Kidman and Urban's marriage led to an odd provision in their prenup wherein she would pay out.
Nicole Kidman implemented a sobriety clause
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban appeared to make a relatively clean break after almost two decades of marriage, but there was one clause in their prenup that could potentially earn the singer a hefty sum. Per multiple outlets, it included a section dubbed the "cocaine clause," which required the "A Family Affair" star to pay her husband a sizeable amount for each year he remained sober, as Urban famously had his issues with substance abuse in the past. The exact amount is unclear; Radar reported Kidman would owe $600,000 for each year Urban stayed clean, while The New Zealand Herald claimed the amount was closer to $900,000 a year. The "Somebody Like You" singer's addiction issues were the reason Urban and Kidman's marriage started out rockier than many knew.
The famous pair gave an air of a perfect marriage, but they were forced to spend time apart early on. "Four months into a marriage, I'm in rehab for three months. I had no idea what was going to happen to us," Urban revealed during a speech at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, where Kidman was honored, via People. "Nic pushed through every negative voice, I'm sure even some of her own and she chose love," he added.
It seems that after tying the knot with Urban, Kidman quickly reached her limit and played a critical role in her husband's sobriety. "I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me," he told Rolling Stone in June 2014. "I had a tight group of friends around me for the intervention. And off I went," he added. The sobriety clause shows how important Urban's recovery was to Kidman.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).