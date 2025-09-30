Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Marriage Started Out Rockier Than We Ever Knew

Before their breakup was announced, there were early warning signs that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split was inevitable. It was reported on September 29 by TMZ that the couple had been separated for several months and that Urban had moved into his own place in Nashville. Apparently, it was the "You'll Think of Me" singer who wanted to call it quits. The two had been married since June 2006, and even though they had been together all those years, they had a rocky start to their nuptials.

Urban had previously revealed that his struggles with addiction had a near-instant impact on his marriage to Kidman. "We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions ... [nearly] blew our marriage to smithereens," he said at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, where the "Babygirl" actor was honored in April 2024(via People). "Four months into a marriage, I'm in rehab for three months," the country star added. Urban credited Kidman for standing by him during that tumultuous time, saying, "Nic pushed through every negative voice."

Besides the singer's addiction issues, there were other obvious red flags in Urban's marriage to Kidman. The same year they tied the knot, model Amanda Wyatt claimed she had dated the "One Too Many" artist while he was engaged to Kidman. "He has his demons," Wyatt told The Daily Telegraph in December 2006. "I'm sure she didn't know about his drug use but it was so obvious when he was with me. Maybe he kept it hidden from her," she added. Wyatt shared a lot of info about her alleged affair with Urban in that telling interview.