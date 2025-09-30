Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Marriage Started Out Rockier Than We Ever Knew
Before their breakup was announced, there were early warning signs that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split was inevitable. It was reported on September 29 by TMZ that the couple had been separated for several months and that Urban had moved into his own place in Nashville. Apparently, it was the "You'll Think of Me" singer who wanted to call it quits. The two had been married since June 2006, and even though they had been together all those years, they had a rocky start to their nuptials.
Urban had previously revealed that his struggles with addiction had a near-instant impact on his marriage to Kidman. "We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions ... [nearly] blew our marriage to smithereens," he said at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, where the "Babygirl" actor was honored in April 2024(via People). "Four months into a marriage, I'm in rehab for three months," the country star added. Urban credited Kidman for standing by him during that tumultuous time, saying, "Nic pushed through every negative voice."
Besides the singer's addiction issues, there were other obvious red flags in Urban's marriage to Kidman. The same year they tied the knot, model Amanda Wyatt claimed she had dated the "One Too Many" artist while he was engaged to Kidman. "He has his demons," Wyatt told The Daily Telegraph in December 2006. "I'm sure she didn't know about his drug use but it was so obvious when he was with me. Maybe he kept it hidden from her," she added. Wyatt shared a lot of info about her alleged affair with Urban in that telling interview.
Nicole Kidman admitted her marriage to Keith Urban was imperfect
According to Amanda Wyatt, she met Keith Urban at a bar sometime in 2004 and was unaware he was dating Nicole Kidman until it hit the press the following summer. "He wasn't married, so I still held out hope that they were just having some kind of publicity relationship." she told The Daily Telegraph. The model claimed that her relationship with Urban was more than merely a fling and was basically an open secret. "Everyone in Nashville knew we were together," she added. However, the "Let it Roll" singer did call it quits with Wyatt before he wed Kidman in June 2006. "Then, around May, he suddenly turned cold and stopped calling and replying to my texts," she recalled.
The pair were able to move on from Urban's past transgressions, as they were married for 19 years, but Kidman confirmed what we suspected about her marriage to Urban during an interview in September 2024. As hinted by his stint in rehab and the allegations of a tryst with another woman, Kidman admitted her marriage was far from idyllic. "Anything that's presented as perfect ... forget it," she told E! News while promoting her show "The Perfect Couple." The interviewer then pressed the actor about her seemingly "perfect" union with Urban. "I don't see any of that," Kidman responded.
The cracks continued to show in June when Kidman and Urban celebrated 19 years of marriage. Taking to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, the "Holland" star posted a photo hugging her husband. "Happy Anniversary Baby [heart emoji] @KeithUrban," she wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, Urban neglected to make an anniversary post himself and simply replied to Kidman's with a heart emoji.