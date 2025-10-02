Which Celeb Should Nicole Kidman Date After Keith Urban Divorce? Our Expert Has Some Hollywood Hunks

With Brangelina nothing more than a distant memory these days, Brad Pitt could also make a viable choice for Nicole Kidman, says Susan Trombetti. Although Pitt is also attached, Trombetti believes his powerhouse status needs to mingle with Kidman's. "They both have that Hollywood superstar level of fame, and I could see it for sure," she explained. "Sure, she was married to Tom Cruise and is used to being with handsome leading men, but she seems like she is devoted to her relationships. They both know and understand the spotlight." Fortunately, Pitt and Kidman have a little more in common than just fame. "He loves family, and she seems devoted to her kids," she continued, adding, "She has been living an ordinary life in Tennessee, and they both enjoy that lifestyle."