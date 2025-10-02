Which Celeb Should Nicole Kidman Date After Keith Urban Divorce? Our Expert Has Some Hollywood Hunks
Now that Keith Urban's new woman has put the final nail in the coffin in his split from Nicole Kidman, it's fair game for her to start dating, too. And though it may be too early for the actor to start putting energy into finding new love before a judge signs off on their divorce papers, we thought it'd be interesting to see who a professional matchmaker would pair with the Australian beauty when she's ready to dip her feet back into the dating pool. Because of this, Nicki Swift reached out to Susan Trombetti, CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, who offered up several eligible celebrities who would make a great match for Kidman. These are some of the famous bachelors that Kidman should consider dating following her 2025 breakup.
Pedro Pascal
According to matchmaker Susan Trombetti, actor Pedro Pascal would make a great match for Nicole Kidman, thanks to his star power and cool demeanor. "He seems to have emerged as one of Hollywood's newest leading man," she said of the "Last of Us" star. "He has staying power, and he is quiet so no one knows his current relationship status, but he is certainly not married." Trombetti also noted Pascal's private nature as a plus for a high-profile Hollywood relationship. "I like this pairing a lot. They are both sexy and talented," she added. Um, yeah, the understatement of the century!
Michael B. Jordan
Next up on Susan Trombetti's list is "Sinners" star, Michael B. Jordan. Although Jordan, is 20 years younger than Kidman, and their romance would therefore constitute a celebrity age gap relationship, Trombetti likes their age difference for Kidman. "He is a hot, younger man and he could catch her eye," she said, adding that he's also recently single. Plus, he seems to have his head on straight. "Not only is he good-looking and younger, but he is involved in social justice and philanthropy," she continued, adding, "He is established, and his career is still evolving. I think a much younger man doesn't make her a cougar. She is hot herself and who wouldn't want to see this match up."
Colin Firth
Although Colin Firth, a fellow actor who's best known for co-starring in "Bridget Jones' Diary," " Bridget Jones' Baby," and "Shakespeare In Love," is currently in a committed relationship, Susan Trombetti didn't rule him out as a possible match for Nicole Kidman as she finds her romantic footing. "He is with someone currently, but if he weren't, this could be a match made in heaven," said Trombetti. "His quiet brand of sexy, British charm matches her brand of sexy." Trombetti also noted Firth's Hollywood staying power, which matches Kidman's own level of fame. "As a matchmaker, a lot of my clients request me to contact him, but alas he is in love." Well, we can dream, right?
Brad Pitt
With Brangelina nothing more than a distant memory these days, Brad Pitt could also make a viable choice for Nicole Kidman, says Susan Trombetti. Although Pitt is also attached, Trombetti believes his powerhouse status needs to mingle with Kidman's. "They both have that Hollywood superstar level of fame, and I could see it for sure," she explained. "Sure, she was married to Tom Cruise and is used to being with handsome leading men, but she seems like she is devoted to her relationships. They both know and understand the spotlight." Fortunately, Pitt and Kidman have a little more in common than just fame. "He loves family, and she seems devoted to her kids," she continued, adding, "She has been living an ordinary life in Tennessee, and they both enjoy that lifestyle."
Ralph Fiennes
Last but not least, Susan Trombetti believes that actor/director Ralph Fiennes should also be in the running to become Nicole Kidman's new boo (even if he may not be quite as glossy as the other heartthrob matches on this list). "Although he isn't traditionally handsome, I could totally see this smoldering, hot relationship," shared Trombetti. "Both are very artistic and spent time in theatre although his roots are deeper. He has directed as well as acted." She also noted Fiennes' and Kidman's decision to gravitate towards complicated roles as a something they have in common. "I could see an alignment there on their talents, ambitions, and intellect that might not be there with Keith," she said.