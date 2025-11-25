Tragic Details About Scott Wolf And His Estranged Wife Kelley's Marriage

The following article discusses mental health issues.

Scott Wolf and his wife, Kelley Wolf, appeared to have defied the odds with their long-standing marriage. However, they proved not only that they weren't the exception to the Hollywood marriage rule, but also that the divorce would be among its most dramatic. In particular, Kelley faced a host of tragic circumstances in this journey. It began civil enough, with Kelley announcing that she and Scott Wolf planned to divorce on June 10, 2025.

In the since-deleted Instagram post, "The Real World" alum vowed to prioritize their kids, Jackson, Miller, and Lucy, who were 16, 12, and 11 at the time, while gushing about Scott's virtues as a father and husband. "[He is] kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit," she wrote (via Us Weekly). A day later, the former "Party of Five" star confirmed the divorce news, making it a point to highlight that he was the one who filed the papers. "After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life," he shared (via People).

It all went downhill from there. Since then, Scott and Kelley have faced the police, mental health crises, custody battles, hospitalizations, restraining orders, and plenty of heartache. Their children have been shielded in the process, like they had initially hoped. Amid all the drama, Scott celebrated Kelley's 49th birthday with a loving Instagram post that made the situation even more confusing. "If she's still under a TRO where she's not allowed to make contact with you — this is NEXT LEVEL manipulative," one user commented. Scott and Kelley's divorce turned out a lot more tragic than they wanted.