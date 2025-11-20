Vecna From Stranger Things Is Gorgeous In Real Life
After years of waiting, fans are surely getting excited about the new season of "Stranger Things." From the kids we've grown to know and love at the story's center to the many supernatural beings we've met over the course of the Netflix series' first four seasons, there are plenty of characters we're expecting to see when the Season 5 premiere drops on November 26, 2025. One of the spookier characters to be introduced in Season 4 of "Stranger Things, though, was Vecna, a vicious creature that terrorized the Hawkins gang. Without all that monster makeup, though, the actor who brought Vecna to life isn't nearly as scary as he looks onscreen. In fact, this star is totally gorgeous IRL.
Jamie Campbell Bower made quite the splash when he joined the "Stranger Things" cast. The star's unique look has stood out in earlier roles, but he obviously wasn't able to use his striking appearance while playing Vecna. As such, plenty of folks were likely surprised to see the star's undeniable face card at the Season 5 premiere. Chiseled cheekbones, piercing blue eyes, and long blonde locks give Bower his one-of-a-kind look, so you might even recognize him from somewhere.
Vecna was far from Jamie Campbell Bower's first major role
The "Stranger Things" fandom has reached enormous heights since its 2016 premiere, so taking on the role of Vecna unquestionably elevated Jamie Campbell Bower's stardom. Yet, Bower was far from a Hollywood newbie when he scored the role of a lifetime — you just might not have recognized him under all that makeup.
Bower's first big-screen role was in 2007's "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," where he proved that he wasn't just blessed with good looks but also a singing voice to match. Since then, he has appeared in more TV and movie franchises than most actors could dream of, including "The Twilight Saga," "Game of Thrones," "Harry Potter" (with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1"), "The Mortal Instruments" (with "City of Bones"), and "Fantastic Beasts" (with "The Crimes of Grindelwald"). As a surprise to likely no one, Bower also has plenty of experience as a model.
Some of Bower's "Stranger Things" costars may be famous now, but they were originally cast without many well-known projects under their belts. However, Bower's already storied career didn't diminish his excitement about getting to play the mysterious villain, Vecna. In a 2023 interview with Vogue, he explained, "I am and always will be incredibly grateful to not only be a part of this show, but also to play this character. ... For me, being in 'Stranger Things' is truly the gift that I never thought possible."
Bower's transformation into Vecna was as complicated as it looks
For someone with a seriously stunning face like Jamie Campbell Bower, it might be particularly difficult to transform into a grotesque monster like Vecna. Well, based on behind-the-scenes footage, it was certainly uncomfortable. Emmy-winning prosthetics designer Barrie Gower created separate prosthetics to attach to Bower, rather than putting him in a full-body suit that wouldn't afford him as much freedom of movement. A Netflix video, "Becoming Vecna: A Behind the Scenes Look," showed the process of Bower getting into his prosthetics and makeup. One clip showed Bower testing out some of the prosthetics, and the star said, "Well, I'm in love," adding, "Barrie, I'm going to cry."
Evidently, Bower didn't mind giving up his model looks to embody Vecna at all. That doesn't mean it was a breeze — it reportedly took the star a whopping seven to eight hours to get into his Vecna makeup each day of filming. So, while it's clear that Bower treasured his time playing the iconic creature, it has likely given him a newfound appreciation for roles that allow the actor to just look like himself.