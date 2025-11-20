Vecna From Stranger Things Is Gorgeous In Real Life

The "Stranger Things" fandom has reached enormous heights since its 2016 premiere, so taking on the role of Vecna unquestionably elevated Jamie Campbell Bower's stardom. Yet, Bower was far from a Hollywood newbie when he scored the role of a lifetime — you just might not have recognized him under all that makeup.

Bower's first big-screen role was in 2007's "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," where he proved that he wasn't just blessed with good looks but also a singing voice to match. Since then, he has appeared in more TV and movie franchises than most actors could dream of, including "The Twilight Saga," "Game of Thrones," "Harry Potter" (with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1"), "The Mortal Instruments" (with "City of Bones"), and "Fantastic Beasts" (with "The Crimes of Grindelwald"). As a surprise to likely no one, Bower also has plenty of experience as a model.

Some of Bower's "Stranger Things" costars may be famous now, but they were originally cast without many well-known projects under their belts. However, Bower's already storied career didn't diminish his excitement about getting to play the mysterious villain, Vecna. In a 2023 interview with Vogue, he explained, "I am and always will be incredibly grateful to not only be a part of this show, but also to play this character. ... For me, being in 'Stranger Things' is truly the gift that I never thought possible."