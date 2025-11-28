Ryan Seacrest's Face Tune Up Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It
The following article includes discussions of disordered eating.
Ryan Seacrest's face transformation has been underway for some time, but his cheeks are making his tune-up impossible to ignore. After he took on hosting duties on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" in September 2025, his appearance immediately caught the attention of fans. Viewers noticed that Seacrest's cheekbones appeared unnaturally prominent, sparking plastic surgery speculation on social media. In fact, Seacrest looked so changed that some hardly recognized him.
"Looks like buccal fat surgery," one Reddit user conjectured, referring to the cosmetic procedure that removes fat pads from the lower cheeks to create the high-cheekbones look. Others suggested that his cheeks looked unnatural due to less invasive practices. "Fresh Botox," another user argued. Another offered yet another explanation for Seacrest's strange-looking cheeks. "I assumed bad cheek contour," the user offered. The comments section in an Instagram video (seen above on the left) posted on the "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" account was also filled with speculation. "Fire your doctor. That's a bad filler," one wrote.
However, fans of the ABC program weren't the only ones who noticed. Seacrest's own followers took to his Instagram to express concern over his appearance as well. In a video in which Seacrest showed off his passion for cooking with olive oil (seen above on the right), his hollow cheeks were all some users could see. But unlike some of the Reddit users who believe he may have gone too far with the plastic surgery, Seacrest's fans thought his changed appearance was the consequence of unhealthy weight loss.
Ryan Seacrest has a history of disordered eating
Ryan Seacrest's fans are worried about his gaunt frame. "I love him but I'm worried about him, did I miss anything? Is he ok or he is on a new diet? He looks really thin," one Instagram user asked under his cooking video. Several others wondered the same, though they offered different possibilities as to why. One suggested that he may be working too much. "Now for sure it is time for you to back away from some of your responsibilities, and PLEASE get some MUCH NEEDED REST," one fan begged.
With at least eight jobs, Seacrest seemingly does work nonstop. But he also has a worrying history of disordered eating. It is just one of the many tragic truths about Seacrest that stemmed from bullying over his weight when he was young. The taunting Seacrest experience in his childhood worsened his relationship with food, creating a vicious cycle. "As a kid, I would go home — my mom didn't always know I was doing this — and I'd sneak in and make a plate of nachos on a cookie sheet," he told Men's Journal in 2018.
With lifestyle changes, Seacrest lost the weight, but he continued to have a complicated relationship with his diet. His friends and loved ones noticed it, too. "You spend a great deal of time fixating on what you're eating and what you're not eating and when you're eating and how much you're eating and how many times of day you're eating," Kelly Ripa told him when they co-hosted "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in 2022 (via People).
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).