Ryan Seacrest's Face Tune Up Has Gone Too Far & One Facial Feature Proves It

Ryan Seacrest's fans are worried about his gaunt frame. "I love him but I'm worried about him, did I miss anything? Is he ok or he is on a new diet? He looks really thin," one Instagram user asked under his cooking video. Several others wondered the same, though they offered different possibilities as to why. One suggested that he may be working too much. "Now for sure it is time for you to back away from some of your responsibilities, and PLEASE get some MUCH NEEDED REST," one fan begged.

With at least eight jobs, Seacrest seemingly does work nonstop. But he also has a worrying history of disordered eating. It is just one of the many tragic truths about Seacrest that stemmed from bullying over his weight when he was young. The taunting Seacrest experience in his childhood worsened his relationship with food, creating a vicious cycle. "As a kid, I would go home — my mom didn't always know I was doing this — and I'd sneak in and make a plate of nachos on a cookie sheet," he told Men's Journal in 2018.

With lifestyle changes, Seacrest lost the weight, but he continued to have a complicated relationship with his diet. His friends and loved ones noticed it, too. "You spend a great deal of time fixating on what you're eating and what you're not eating and when you're eating and how much you're eating and how many times of day you're eating," Kelly Ripa told him when they co-hosted "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in 2022 (via People).

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).