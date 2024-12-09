The Tragic Truth About Ryan Seacrest
The following article includes allegations of sexual harassment.
Any TV fan would be hard-pressed to find a contemporary TV presenter as easily recognizable as Ryan Seacrest. From hosting "American Idol," "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and "Wheel of Fortune" to presenting the country's most-watched New Year's Eve program and interviewing celebs on the red carpets, he's everywhere we look. Seacrest might make his job look effortless, but his journey to the top was anything but.
A victim of bullying over his weight as a kid, he grew up with shaky confidence. The taunting during Seacrest's childhood kept him from enjoying some kid-favorite activities and events, like swimming and spring break. During that time, Seacrest also developed eating habits that put him in a vicious cycle. To stop the teasing, he started to focus on his health, a passion he carried into adulthood. But to some close to him, his preoccupation with nutrition and fitness may still reflect some of his old insecurities.
And he poured the same dedication into his career — if not more. In 2020, Seacrest suffered an on-air health scare that he attributed to exhaustion and stress. The experience led him to reevaluate his priorities and to take a step back to focus on his personal life. While his workaholic tendencies led to great professional success, Seacrest had his reputation questioned when a former coworker accused him of sexual misconduct. There is no denying that Seacrest achieved quite a lot, but he also struggled quite a bit to get to where he is.
Ryan Seacrest was the victim of bullying as a child
Some of Ryan Seacrest's peers noticed that he weighed more than them as a kid, making him a target for bullies. The relentless teasing he faced affected how he went about his life. "I used to hate spring break," he admitted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2014 (via Time). "Because you would have to go to the pool or the beach, and I never wanted to take my shirt off." To remedy the situation, Seacrest often swam with a T-shirt on. "Which I hated," he said, visibly agitated.
Self-consciousness about his weight and the bullying that came with it accompanied Seacrest whenever he went. Like swimming, shopping also filled the young boy with dread. "I remember it vividly ... going to shop for the first day of school and being in the husky jeans section at Marshall's," he told Men's Journal in 2018. The experience left a deep mark on Seacrest, who can still feel its impact. "I also remember at times being teased about it and because of that it's still in my brain. I never want to feel that way again," he said.
Sometimes, the bullying even got physical. In a 2018 interview with ABC7NY, he recalled being frequently hurt by a boy on the school bus and celebrating the days his tormenter was out sick. All these experiences inspired Seacrest to become involved in anti-bullying campaigns. "You will have a better life, and you will live longer if you're kind," he said.
Ryan Seacrest has a complicated relationship with food
In his childhood, Ryan Seacrest developed a relationship with food that often left him feeling unhappy, and he has opened up about having a pattern of eating that led to his being overweight. "I'd sneak in and make a plate of nachos on a cookie sheet. I'd lay the cheese on top with some jalapenos and crank the oven up to broil, just to get the cheese brown," he said in the Men's Journal interview, adding that he often did this behind his mother's back. "I did that on a regular basis."
Because that habit led to weight issues and bullying, Seacrest took steps to get his eating under control. He lost the weight, but his obsession with staying fit became a lifestyle, with the TV host going so far as to make space in his agenda for his workout sessions the same way he does meetings.
Those close to Seacrest have noticed that food sometimes consumes him. "You spend a great deal of time fixating on what you're eating and what you're not eating and when you're eating and how much you're eating and how many times of day you're eating," Kelly Ripa told him in a 2022 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (via People). Seacrest acknowledged that may be true, admitting that he still struggles with self-image. "I will always see that little boy when I look in the mirror. I cannot get past it," he told Ripa.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Ryan Seacrest worked to the point of physical exhaustion
Ryan Seacrest has been basically married to his career for decades. While most presenters stick to their one show, Seacrest always has several different projects going. He doesn't even know how many jobs he has half the time. "I've got three radio shows, 'American Idol,' red carpets for E!, the production company, hosting New Year's Eve, the clothing line, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, so nine ... close to ten," he told GQ in 2015. But Seacrest's workaholism showed its side effects in May 2020.
Some "American Idol" viewers noticed that Seacrest was slurring speech and that his eyes were drooping during the season finale. Concerns heightened when Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, filled in for Seacrest as co-host of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" the following day. Many fans speculated that Seacrest had suffered a stroke on-air. However, his rep denied it, attributing Seacrest's absence to stress. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance," the rep told CNN.
Upon reassuming his position as co-host a day later, Seacrest chalked it up to burnout. "[I'm grateful for] all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock. I got a day off to relax and here we are once again," he said (via Today). He may have learned his lesson. In 2023, Seacrest left "Live" to focus on his well-being. "He's trying to avoid that from happening again," a source told ET.
Ryan Seacrest's workaholism took a toll on his personal life
Ryan Seacrest didn't become one of America's best-known hosts from his talents alone. He has dedicated most of his time to his work and has reaped the results. But all his hard work had consequences for his personal life. In his early career, concepts such as work-life balance were foreign to him. "In my 30s, I did not socialize as much as I wanted to," he told The Wall Street Journal in 2021. "I missed Thanksgivings because I was going to do something that I thought would be beneficial for my career. I never was at Christmas."
That meant that Seacrest's social circle was limited to too few people, which he went on to regret. "There was this ineptness to developing great friendships for a while," he said. Part of the problem was that Seacrest believed declining any job opportunities might have detrimental effects down the line. But as his experience and maturity expanded, he learned to make work fit around other important events. "And I never had the courage to be able to do that [before]," he explained.
When he started nearing his 50s, he found himself hoping he still has time to catch up. Seacrest wants kids someday and wants to have time for them. "I want to be available and present," he said. But he isn't overly concerned about timing; If it's in the cards, it'll happen. "I guess we'll see," Seacrest, who split from Aubrey Paige in April 2024, told E! News.
Ryan Seacrest was accused of sexual harassment
In November 2017, Suzie Hardy, a former wardrobe stylist at E!, filed a complaint with the network accusing Ryan Seacrest of sexual harassment, prompting an internal investigation, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Before the accusation went public, he addressed the situation. "I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result," he said.
In her complaint, Hardy reportedly proposed a deal that involved receiving a hefty sum for her silence. The contents of the letter Hardy sent to E! hit the news in February 2018, revealing that she accused Seacrest of rubbing his underwear-clad private parts against her body, groping her between the legs, and violently slapping her behind, Variety reported. "As proud as I am and as strong as a woman as I am, as smart as I am and as much work as I've done with therapists, it really affected me," she said.
Hardy said she withstood the harassment for years because she was a single mother to a young daughter. But by 2013, it had become too much. She reported Seacrest to HR, only to lose her job. In response to her coming forward, Seacrest accused Hardy of trying to get money from him. "This person who has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars. I refused," he said (via NBC News). In its investigation, E! found insufficient evidence to support Hardy's claims.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).