Does Ryan Seacrest Want Kids Someday? Here's What He Said

Ryan Seacrest has an impressive career under his belt, from hosting "American Idol" since its inception in 2002 to becoming the next host of "Wheel of Fortune." Additionally, he has his own show on SiriusXM, he is an established producer, and he's hosted talk shows and other events over the years. Along with his fame and fortune has come an interest in his personal life, though he's done his best to keep his romantic relationships off of social media — and out of the tabloids. Seacrest's dating history includes romances with Julianne Hough and another with Shayna Taylor, both of which ended in breakups rather than engagements.

Nevertheless, many fans have found them wondering if Seacrest would ever want to have a family of his own. While becoming a dad doesn't seem to be at the very top of Seacrest's to-do list, he's not completely opposed to it — if the timing was right, that is. "I think having kids at the right time would be great. I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that's a high bar. So that's in my head," he said on an episode of "Live! With Kelly & Ryan" in 2022 (via People).

Over the years, Seacrest has often been asked about whether or not he'd like to have kids, and the idea has definitely grown on him.