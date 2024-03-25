Does Ryan Seacrest Want Kids Someday? Here's What He Said
Ryan Seacrest has an impressive career under his belt, from hosting "American Idol" since its inception in 2002 to becoming the next host of "Wheel of Fortune." Additionally, he has his own show on SiriusXM, he is an established producer, and he's hosted talk shows and other events over the years. Along with his fame and fortune has come an interest in his personal life, though he's done his best to keep his romantic relationships off of social media — and out of the tabloids. Seacrest's dating history includes romances with Julianne Hough and another with Shayna Taylor, both of which ended in breakups rather than engagements.
Nevertheless, many fans have found them wondering if Seacrest would ever want to have a family of his own. While becoming a dad doesn't seem to be at the very top of Seacrest's to-do list, he's not completely opposed to it — if the timing was right, that is. "I think having kids at the right time would be great. I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that's a high bar. So that's in my head," he said on an episode of "Live! With Kelly & Ryan" in 2022 (via People).
Over the years, Seacrest has often been asked about whether or not he'd like to have kids, and the idea has definitely grown on him.
Ryan Seacrest changed his tune about having kids
When Ryan Seacrest was younger, having kids wasn't a priority in his life. In fact, he previously admitted that he wasn't sure if it was in the cards for him. As he got older, however, his mind started to change. Back in 2020, Seacrest said that happened for him after Halloween. "It was weird because you know Halloween changed me. I said a few weeks ago I'm not so into it and then I saw some of my friends' kids get excited about it and then I see my niece and she's so beautiful," he said on his radio show, "On Air With Ryan Seacrest." "I would never in a million years — actually if you asked me when I was 40 a few years ago, 'Do you want kids?' [I'd say] 'I don't know' — and now, all of a sudden, all I can think about is, 'Wow, how do I do that? I'm getting older. What are the options?'" he explained.
Seacrest is in a relationship with Aubrey Paige, whom he's been dating since 2021. Paige is one of five siblings, though it's unclear if she'd like to have a family of her own.
Ryan Seacrest said his mom has 'given up' on him having kids
Ryan Seacrest may be great at his job but there's one thing he doesn't have too much extensive experience with — and that's raising children. During an interview in May 2023, the "American Idol" host was asked again about his thoughts on starting a family of his own. "Well, I'm trying to get feedback on how I would do," Seacrest told E! News. "Spending time with these kids and spending time with my niece is definitely something that I love. You know, I have a very close family, a very tight family, so I love family. So, I guess we'll see," he continued, talking about his experience spent at Children's Hospital of Orange County in California.
Meanwhile, there's one person that would love to see Seacrest as a dad, and that's his mom. However, he's admitted that she had basically "given up" on the idea of her son having kids. In an interview with WSJ Magazine in 2021, Seacrest opened up about the idea of becoming a dad. However, he also said that he'd like to have kids "one day."
"I haven't even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it's become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that. ... I want to be available and present," he told the outlet.