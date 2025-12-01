Kate Middleton May Not Be So Innocent In Andrew & Fergie's Royal Shunning
It's a tough time to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — or his struggling ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, for that matter. On October 30, amid new revelations regarding Andrew and Ferguson's email correspondence with the late Jeffrey Epstein, as well as the former prince's alleged sexual encounters with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had "initiated a formal process" to strip his brother of his "style, title, and honours." But that's not all: According to the statement, Andrew was also being evicted from his palatial digs at Royal Lodge in Windsor. "Their majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement concluded.
It appears, however, that it's not just Andrew's brother who has an axe to grind with him. Not only does Kate Middleton have a history of not getting along with Prince Harry's partners, but it's also rumored that she had it out for Andrew; reportedly, she was chomping at the bit to oust him from the royal family once and for all. As reported by the Daily Mail, Andrew decided he didn't like Kate from the moment he met her. Perhaps that's when her contempt for Andrew first began? To make matters worse, royal biographer Andrew Lownie claimed in his 2025 book, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," that Andrew made "rude" comments about his nephew's wife. In short, Andrew's royal shunning reeks of Kate Middleton's work.
It's rumored that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was jealous of Kate Middleton
As the old saying goes, comparison is the thief of joy. Sadly, it appears Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor learned that lesson the hard way. The story goes that Andrew was less than inviting to his nephew's girlfriend — and eventual wife — when Prince William first brought her around the royal family. "My source said Andrew was rude to Kate," royal biographer Andrew Lownie told Fox News. "And I think he was probably rude because he's a real snob. He may have felt that Kate wasn't aristocratic enough to marry William. While I can only speculate, no one has a harsh word to say about Kate Middleton. She's been the savior of the royal family. Andrew gets jealous of people." Meanwhile, royal author Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly that "Andrew has never been a great judge of character, so it's not surprising that he would resent someone as stellar as Kate eclipsing him and pretty much everyone else in the monarchy."
It appears that Andrew wasn't only jealous of Kate's popularity with the public, but also her popularity with his own mother. "All the more daunting for Andrew was his displacement as his mother's 'golden boy' since he was viewed as Queen Elizabeth II's favorite," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "His resentment grew with his plummeting popularity and was then further exacerbated by Kate's prominence and poise."
Prince William also had it out for his uncle
As one can imagine, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ever-increasing scorn for Kate Middleton proved to be a tipping point for Prince William. "Prince William was infuriated," Hilary Fordwich told Fox News. "Being fiercely protective, he instituted a zero-tolerance policy toward any wayward behavior or scandals involving Prince Andrew."
When it finally came time for King Charles to kick his brother to the royal curb, both William and Kate backed the king fully. On October 27, days before Charles stripped Andrew of his style, title, and honours, royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that William wasn't happy with his father's "kid gloves approach" as it pertained to Andrew. "Prince William and the whole royal family are fully supportive of King Charles taking a stronger stance against his brother. William would prefer a swift, clean break with Prince Andrew before things decline further. He also hopes to shield the king from the damage." Meanwhile, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also weighed in, telling Fox News, "I believe there was not much love lost between [Kate] and Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew's fate was sealed."
So, yeah. Never go against the crown — or, in this case, Kate Middleton.