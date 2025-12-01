Kate Middleton May Not Be So Innocent In Andrew & Fergie's Royal Shunning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a tough time to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — or his struggling ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, for that matter. On October 30, amid new revelations regarding Andrew and Ferguson's email correspondence with the late Jeffrey Epstein, as well as the former prince's alleged sexual encounters with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had "initiated a formal process" to strip his brother of his "style, title, and honours." But that's not all: According to the statement, Andrew was also being evicted from his palatial digs at Royal Lodge in Windsor. "Their majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement concluded.

It appears, however, that it's not just Andrew's brother who has an axe to grind with him. Not only does Kate Middleton have a history of not getting along with Prince Harry's partners, but it's also rumored that she had it out for Andrew; reportedly, she was chomping at the bit to oust him from the royal family once and for all. As reported by the Daily Mail, Andrew decided he didn't like Kate from the moment he met her. Perhaps that's when her contempt for Andrew first began? To make matters worse, royal biographer Andrew Lownie claimed in his 2025 book, "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," that Andrew made "rude" comments about his nephew's wife. In short, Andrew's royal shunning reeks of Kate Middleton's work.