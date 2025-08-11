Kate Middleton Has A History Of Not Getting Along With Prince Harry's Partners

Princess Catherine doesn't have the best track record with Prince Harry's exes. Although it seems like a lifetime ago, Harry and Catherine, along with Prince William, were a close-knit trio. Unfortunately, Harry's relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle, served as a turning point for these long-standing relationships and possibly contributed to driving a wedge between the former trio. Between Harry and Meghan's accusations of racial mistreatment to the royal family's denial of their concerns, the three amigos haven't been what they once were for years. Unsurprisingly, Catherine didn't exactly hit it off with Meghan on a one-on-one basis, either.

In the highly controversial book "Endgame," author Omid Scobie writes, "For Meghan, who found much of her time as a working royal a lonely and isolated experience, there was a hope that Kate would be someone she could at least turn to for an encouraging word during her lowest points. ... Kate, however, was uninterested in forming this kind of bond with Meghan."

Ironically, Catherine shared a pretty similar experience with Prince Harry's longtime ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. Davy's relationship with Harry overlapped Catherine's courtship with Prince William, but if you thought that meant the two women became automatic besties, you'd be wrong. According to Katie Nicholl, author of "Kate: The Future Queen," Davy gave Catherine the cold shoulder. "Kate had made an effort to befriend Chelsy, inviting her clothes shopping, but Chelsy had turned the offer down, leading to a coolness between them," Nicholl writes. But for the sake of keeping the peace among her husband and his brother, perhaps Catherine should have worked harder on building relationships with the women in Harry's life. "It's important for partners to nurture harmony not just with each other, but within their broader circle of relationships," marriage counselor Stephanie Wijkstrom, MS, LPC, NBCC, tells Nicki Swift.