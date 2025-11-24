The Tragic Details Of Liam Hemsworth

Getting cut from "The Expendables" wasn't the only disappointment from Liam Hemsworth's early years in Hollywood. During the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was actually a top contender to play Thor. In an interview with W Magazine, Chris Hemsworth, who ended up playing the God of Thunder, revealed that he didn't hear back from the studio after his initial audition. After Chris Hemsworth was passed over for the role, Liam Hemsworth sent in an audition tape and caught the attention of the casting directors. Speaking about his brother's audition process, Chris Hemsworth told W Magazine, "He got a call back, then another call back and then was down to the last kind of four or five people for it."

However, Marvel Studios didn't offer the role to any of the top contenders. This led to Chris Hemsworth getting the chance to audition again, which clearly went much better. Even though the brothers weren't competing for the role at the same time, losing out on Thor to his own brother was probably very disappointing for the younger Hemsworth. This isn't to say that Liam Hemsworth wasn't happy for his older brother, but it's understandable that he also wanted the chance to play the role of a lifetime in the massive superhero franchise.

Thankfully, it seems like Liam Hemsworth has always had a positive outlook on losing the role of Thor to his brother. In an interview in the March 2012 issue of GQ Magazine (via ComicBookMovie.com), Liam Hemsworth said, "Look, Chris is six-and-a-half years older than me so there's this thing where if I'd got Thor, that would have been weird. The way I look at this is, better Chris than someone else."