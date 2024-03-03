Sylvester Stallone's Stunning Transformation

During his massively successful Hollywood career spanning six decades, Sylvester Stallone has become one of the biggest stars in film history. Boasting more than 100 screen credits, Stallone has portrayed some of the most memorable characters ever committed to celluloid, particularly underdog boxer Rocky Balboa and the deeply damaged (but highly lethal) Vietnam veteran John Rambo. Since his big-screen breakout in the 1970s, Stallone-starring films have collectively generated more than $4 billion worldwide.

While Stallone has become a familiar screen presence from appearing in all those movies, it's easy to forget he has also made a large impact behind the camera as a screenwriter and director. In fact, some of his biggest hits have been movies in which he did triple duty as director, writer, and actor, like "Rocky" series.

Over the decades, Stallone has become synonymous with the heroic, larger-than-life characters he has brought to life, yet who is the real man behind those indelible creations? To find out more about the personal side of this international superstar, you need to trace the fascinating journey behind the evolution of the A-list actor, director, and father.