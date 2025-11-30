Dark Secrets Of The Dynasty Cast

Linda Evans became a soap opera legend thanks to her portrayal of Krystle Carrington, the other half of oil magnate Blake and, most notably, the arch nemesis of his former wife Alexis. But the actor soon realized prime-time fame wasn't all it was cracked up to be, and while searching for the true meaning of life, she came across the teachings of J.Z. Knight, a spiritual guru who claimed to be the voice of an ancient warrior known as Ramtha.

"It was such a profound book because I was experiencing the height of 'Dynasty' but I realized there was something I wanted to know," Evans explained to The Olympian about her first introduction. In fact, the star became so enamored with Knight's philosophies that she moved to Washington just to be closer to Ramtha's School of Enlightenment.

But according to various reports, Knight isn't exactly the most enlightened figure herself. She's been accused of expressing racist, antisemitic, and homophobic views while channeling the 35,000-year-old Ramtha. She was sued by her former husband, Jeff Knight, after persuading him not to seek treatment for a HIV diagnosis, which later resulted in his death. And the school, which has also attracted the likes of Shirley MacLaine and Salma Hayek, is viewed by many as a dangerous cult.