The Tragic Details Of Cheryl Burke Revealed

A championship ballroom dancer in her teens, Cheryl Burke came to national prominence when she joined "Dancing With the Stars" (DWTS) in its second season. Viewers immediately loved the show, which paired celebrities with professional dancers in a ballroom competition. Burke, however, was somewhat dubious when producers approached her about auditioning. "To be honest, I'd watched the first season and I thought it was kind of cheesy," she recalled in an interview with HuffPost, explaining that she and her dance partner — who was also her boyfriend — were going through a rough patch at the time. "But, things were kind of rocky with my partner and I, and after my parents and coach encouraged me to go for it, I decided to at least take the audition."

That audition changed her life. Landing a spot in the DWTS roster of dancers, Burke immediately became a fan favorite. She went on to win the Mirrorball Trophy in her debut season, repeating her victory the following year — an impressive accomplishment by any standard. Suddenly, she was being watched by millions of viewers each week on one of TV's most popular shows. "I never thought I would be on the number one hit show on television," she told Dance Magazine.

She parted ways with DWTS in 2022, embracing her new role as a podcaster extraordinaire while keeping several other irons in the showbiz fire. Her path to success, however, hasn't always been smooth, and she's experienced some difficult times along the way. To learn more, read on for a look at some tragic details about Burke.