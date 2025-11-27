Mike Johnson & Wife Kelly's Joint Interview Is Giving Everyone The Ick (Holy Cringe-Fest)

Speaker Mike Johnson and his wife Kelly Lary's joint interview on Katie Miller's self-titled podcast has everyone on the internet buzzing for all the wrong reasons. The couple appeared on the show to discuss everything from his official duties to their covenant marriage and typical family routine. But, instead of charming listeners, the episode made them squirm. Despite Johnson and Lary's best efforts to present a united front, the obvious lack of connection and intimacy between the two was impossible to ignore. "The non verbal speaks so much more than what she is saying!" one user on X, formerly Twitter, pointed out, adding, "Both [are] completely closed [off]." The commenter noted how the couple's bodies were barely touching throughout the conversation, as though they were deliberately keeping their distance, proclaiming, "He [sits] far from her while she is leaning more on his side but totally closed with legs and arms."

In this episode, I sit down with @SpeakerJohnson and his wife Kelly for a conversation about family life in Washington, the pressures of the speakership, faith, parenting, and more. 0:00 – Introduction

2:08 – From Rank-and-File Member to Speaker

3:02 – Preparing Children for... pic.twitter.com/NO6xmg4oGh — The Katie Miller Podcast (@katiemillerpod) November 25, 2025

And it's not just the frosty body language that had people talking, either. Plenty of YouTube users simply hated on Johnson and Lary, with some accusing the politician of being closeted and calling Lary his "beard." One X user quoted a scene from the interview, in which Miller asked the couple who has the veto power at home. Johnson, without hesitation, answered Lary, arguing it's how their marriage has lasted this long. They quipped, "We can tell. Dude is a cuck in two houses." There was also an awkward moment when Johnson tried to act cool by flashing gang signs while discussing his friendship with Jelly Roll. "Psh, do I know him? Yes, we have selfies together," he said matter-of-factly. "There's one hanging in my office. No, he's actually a really cool guy."