Side-By-Side Pics Of Ariana Grande's Face Transformation Are Wild To See

Ariana Grande's journey to megastardom has seen her transform from a teen actor into a multi-hyphenate pop icon whose look has evolved alongside every new era of her music. While a lot of that comes down to switching up her hairstyle and fashion choices (from ponytails and oversized sweaters to dyeing her hair platinum blonde for "Wicked"), you can't help but notice her face has changed a lot, too. In fact, side-by-side photos of Grande over the years show just how dramatic and jarring her glow-up has been. Who could tell these two are the same person?

Gregg Deguire & Neil Mockford/Getty & undefined

"Ariana Grande ... she broke into the scene very young, so we literally have seen her grow up in the spotlight," Dr. Harvey "Chip" Cole said in a June 2024 Facebook video. Her wild facial evolution has led to speculation that Grande has undergone a series of cosmetic procedures, including a facelift and even rhinoplasty. Cole also suggested that she's dome something to alter the appearance of her cheeks. In the past, Grande has confessed to getting Botox and "tons of lip fillers" at some point in her career, but eventually decided enough is enough. "I stopped in 2018 because I felt so — too much," Grande explained in a 2023 video for Vogue. "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not."

"I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines," the actor gushed in between tears. "I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper, and I laugh more and more." After years of being consumed by Hollywood's toxic beauty standards, aging, she realized "[aging] can be such a beautiful thing." However, that wasn't the last time she spoke on the subject.