Side-By-Side Pics Of Ariana Grande's Face Transformation Are Wild To See
Ariana Grande's journey to megastardom has seen her transform from a teen actor into a multi-hyphenate pop icon whose look has evolved alongside every new era of her music. While a lot of that comes down to switching up her hairstyle and fashion choices (from ponytails and oversized sweaters to dyeing her hair platinum blonde for "Wicked"), you can't help but notice her face has changed a lot, too. In fact, side-by-side photos of Grande over the years show just how dramatic and jarring her glow-up has been. Who could tell these two are the same person?
"Ariana Grande ... she broke into the scene very young, so we literally have seen her grow up in the spotlight," Dr. Harvey "Chip" Cole said in a June 2024 Facebook video. Her wild facial evolution has led to speculation that Grande has undergone a series of cosmetic procedures, including a facelift and even rhinoplasty. Cole also suggested that she's dome something to alter the appearance of her cheeks. In the past, Grande has confessed to getting Botox and "tons of lip fillers" at some point in her career, but eventually decided enough is enough. "I stopped in 2018 because I felt so — too much," Grande explained in a 2023 video for Vogue. "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not."
"I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines," the actor gushed in between tears. "I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper, and I laugh more and more." After years of being consumed by Hollywood's toxic beauty standards, aging, she realized "[aging] can be such a beautiful thing." However, that wasn't the last time she spoke on the subject.
Ariana Grande set the record straight on her rumored plastic surgeries
In 2024, Ariana Grande did a segment for Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test series in which she finally cleared the air about her rumored cosmetic enhancements. It was, according to Grande, a moment she had long been waiting for. She was quizzed on everything from a nose job to facelift to breast augmentation, answering "no" to each and every question.
Elsewhere, Grande also denied getting a chin implant and a Brazilian butt lift or BBL, which she found simply ridiculous. "Get the f*** out of here," she told her "Wicked" co-star, Cynthia Erivo. "I've had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped, like, four years ago, and that is the extent." When the polygraph examiner confirmed she was telling the truth, Grande couldn't contain her excitement. "This is the best day of my life," she exclaimed. "Take that, you YouTube people!"
However, it appears no amount of lie detector tests can convince skeptics that the pop icon was being 100% truthful about her beauty secrets. In response to her Vanity Fair interview, Dr. Gary Linkov posted a YouTube video titled "Ariana Grande CALLED ME OUT!" in which he stood firm in his belief that Grande has had at least several cosmetic procedures. His argument? "As we age, our brows don't find a way to go up, our noses don't get thinner, and our jawlines and cheekbones don't get larger," the double-board-certified plastic surgeon said, noting that even if she has had Botox and lip fillers, such interventions can't account for the dramatic changes. "Was it just the aging process? Was it just fillers and Botox?" asked Dr. Linkov. "Or maybe she had some sort of surgical tweak to create this type of transformation?" Oh, boy. We wonder what Ari has to say about that.