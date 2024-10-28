All The Plastic Surgery Rumors Ariana Grande Just Can't Escape
Ariana Grande has undergone major style changes and head-turning physical transformations throughout her music and acting career. As such, she's become the subject of speculation regarding various plastic surgeries, including rumors that she's had a nose job and/or blepharoplasty (or eyelid surgery). In a video for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, the "Eternal Sunshine" singer became rather emotional as she opened up about the cosmetic procedures she's had over the years. These mainly include lip fillers and Botox, which Grande eventually stopped doing after gaining a new perspective on beauty and aging. "I just felt like hiding, you know?" Grande said of her decision to go under the needle. "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me." Noting that she's not closing the door to any future enhancements, however, she added, "To each their own ... But I know for me, I was like, 'I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I just think aging is like such a beautiful thing."
However, that wasn't the only time the pop culture icon addressed speculation regarding her plastic surgery habits. In 2024, she took the lie detector test while being interviewed by her "Wicked" co-star, Cynthia Erivo, in a lighthearted video for Vanity Fair as their October cover stars. Grande answered a series of questions about her rumored procedures, such as rhinoplasty, facelift, and a boob job (to which she responded, "No, not yet," and "No"). She also reacted to questions about whether she's had a Brazilian butt lift (BBL). "Get the f**k out of here," Grande laughed. But would she ever consider it? "No, that wouldn't work for me," she replied. "I don't think that's my thing."
Ariana Grande discussed her views on plastic surgery
Ariana Grande may not have much experience when it comes to more invasive procedures like breast augmentation or rhinoplasty, but she wholeheartedly supports those who choose to undergo plastic surgery. The "Yes, and?" hitmaker shared her thoughts on the topic of cosmetic enhancements in her Vanity Fair interview featuring Cynthia Erivo. She emphasized that, so far, she's only had fillers and Botox injections. "That is the extent," Grande said. "But also, [I'm] in full support of all people who do these things."
Grande elaborated, saying that she doesn't see what's wrong with changing one's appearance. "Whatever makes women, men, non-confirming gender people feel beautiful should be allowed," she argued. "Why do we care?" Similarly, the actor stressed that she's all for personal choice in her Vogue Beauty Secrets episode in 2023. She pointed out that even she sees herself giving in to plastic surgery in 10 years. "Might I get a facelift? Might, yeah," Grande confessed. She added that people should be allowed to talk about these things more openly. "If we're sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f**k it. Let's lay it all out there," she then expressed.
As for the secret to Grande's natural beauty, the r.e.m. beauty founder makes sure to always moisturize her skin and apply SPF to her face and body. She also revealed her number one beauty trick in a 2016 interview with Byrdie. "Coconut oil!" Grande exclaimed. "I put it everywhere — in my hair, on my body. It's the answer."