All The Plastic Surgery Rumors Ariana Grande Just Can't Escape

Ariana Grande has undergone major style changes and head-turning physical transformations throughout her music and acting career. As such, she's become the subject of speculation regarding various plastic surgeries, including rumors that she's had a nose job and/or blepharoplasty (or eyelid surgery). In a video for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series, the "Eternal Sunshine" singer became rather emotional as she opened up about the cosmetic procedures she's had over the years. These mainly include lip fillers and Botox, which Grande eventually stopped doing after gaining a new perspective on beauty and aging. "I just felt like hiding, you know?" Grande said of her decision to go under the needle. "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me." Noting that she's not closing the door to any future enhancements, however, she added, "To each their own ... But I know for me, I was like, 'I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I just think aging is like such a beautiful thing."

However, that wasn't the only time the pop culture icon addressed speculation regarding her plastic surgery habits. In 2024, she took the lie detector test while being interviewed by her "Wicked" co-star, Cynthia Erivo, in a lighthearted video for Vanity Fair as their October cover stars. Grande answered a series of questions about her rumored procedures, such as rhinoplasty, facelift, and a boob job (to which she responded, "No, not yet," and "No"). She also reacted to questions about whether she's had a Brazilian butt lift (BBL). "Get the f**k out of here," Grande laughed. But would she ever consider it? "No, that wouldn't work for me," she replied. "I don't think that's my thing."