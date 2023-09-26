The Cosmetic Procedures Ariana Grande Admits To Getting

One curious aspect of Hollywood is that, although it's widely known that many celebrities undergo cosmetic procedures, many of them make a concerted effort to deny doing so. Only a select few have had the audacity to 'fess up to their little cosmetic secrets — one of them being Ariana Grande.

In the past, the "Dangerous Woman" singer has often clapped back at those who insisted she had work done. In a video dating back to 2014, she called out a magazine that claimed that he had a boob job and cheek shaving, among other things. "I was like, 'You're comparing a picture of me from when I'm 14 years old to when I'm 21, and I'm wearing a push-up bra,'" she said. In 2019, she also responded to a fan who said that she underwent rhinoplasty. "hayyy this my birth nose what tf did i log onto today lemme have a cute nose damn," the singer wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

To be fair to Grande, she was telling the truth at the time. She never had a nose job, breast augmentation, or anything of the sort, but she had something else done. According to the star, she's gotten Botox and fillers way back when.