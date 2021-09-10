The Truth About Ariana Grande's Makeup Brand

Ariana Grande excited fans when she released a promotional video for her upcoming beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty, on Instagram. In the video, she's hanging upside-down in a '60s-inspired mod outfit while her head is stuck inside a vintage TV. "The lunar age has begun," says a voice-over in the clip, which means that the brand is slated to drop very soon. Another post teased it's "coming this fall."

To coincide with the launch, Grande graced the cover of Allure for their "Best of Beauty" issue and spilled some of the details on what products fans can expect from r.e.m. She revealed that the brand has been in the works with Forma Brands for two years and will release their products in "drops," as other fashion brands have done with their collections. The first drop centers on the eyes, which Grande describes "as main storytellers and sources of communication." "I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes," the "God Is A Woman" singer explained.

Eye products that she plans on dropping include fine-point eyeliner markers, matte liquid eye shadows, glittering eyeshadow toppers, and mascara. There will also be a lip drop following, along with a highlighter drop in the future. So far, it looks like Grande's brand is makeup only, as E! News reported that the r.e.m. trademark on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website only listed complexion products for the launch.