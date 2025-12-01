Kate Winslet's Inappropriate Outfit Meeting The Royal Family Will Always Haunt Her

In June 2025, Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep got ready to greet King Charles III as they attended the King's Foundation ceremony. Being the Brit, Winslet went first after seeing that Streep was unsure of the protocol for meeting members of the royal family. The "Mare of Easttown" actor showed she wasn't that much more aware than her American counterpart, but at least she knew the basics. "She says to me, 'Do you think we have to curtsy?' And I said, 'We absolutely have to curtsy,'" she said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in November 2025.

How that was done, she wasn't entirely sure, but at least she made some progress in her protocol knowledge since she first met the now-king in February 1996. When Charles, then Prince of Wales, attended the royal premiere of "Sense and Sensibility," he encountered a much less prepared Winslet. Even though she knew she would be meeting Queen Elizabeth II's son, Winslet still chose to rock a completely sheer jumpsuit to the occasion, as seen below in all its glory.

Tom Wargacki/Getty

Winslet, who was 20 and not yet the "Titanic" star she was about to become, is mortified to this day. "Thank God I'd worn a coat because, as he's making his way towards me, I'm like, 'Nipples! Nipples! Nipples! Oh, my God.' And then someone just went, 'Coat!'" she told Kimmel. We like to think she curtsied before saying, "Your majesty," but that feels like a minor detail after choosing a black lace outfit. However, as embarrassing as the memory might be, Editor-in-Chief of Royal News Network Brittany Provance told Nicki Swift that the king probably didn't think much of it.