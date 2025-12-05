Jennifer Aniston Was Never The Same After Friends

Jennifer Aniston started dating Brad Pitt when "Friends" was at the height of its popularity. The pair ended up getting married in 2000, and for many years, seemed like the perfect Hollywood couple. However, in January 2005, a little less than a year after the series finale of "Friends" aired, they announced their separation. In a statement released to People, they said, "We would like to announce that after seven years together, we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration."

The "speculation" they were referring to was Pitt's rumored affair with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie, whom he later married. The love triangle between Aniston, Pitt, and Jolie was at the center of all the tabloids during this time, which surely created a whirlwind of emotions for the "Friends" actress. In an interview with Vanity Fair months after she filed for divorce from Pitt, Aniston said, "There are many stages of grief. It's sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way — cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain. I'm a human being, having a human experience in front of the world. I wish it weren't in front of the world. I try really hard to rise above it."

Even though their marriage came to a dramatic end, Aniston always insisted that she hoped she and Pitt could be friends at some point. It seems like her wish has come true, since the two actors have reunited several times in recent years. After they both participated in a virtual table reading of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" in 2020, Aniston spoke about her relationship with Pitt during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" (via People). She said, "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends. And we speak and there's no oddness at all."