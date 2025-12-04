Stephen Miller's Wife Katie Isn't Shy About Showing Off Her Killer Legs

Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, transitioned from a government adviser to an influencer in hopes of creating a safe space for conservative women to discuss their lifestyle and ideals through her podcast. However, while she might hold conservative values, she's not worried about dressing conservatively — she often uploads pictures that show her in outfits that put her killer legs front and center.

In September 2025, Katie and her family enjoyed a sunny day out in Washington, D.C., where they explored the Capitol grounds and attended a baseball game. She took to Instagram to share pictures that showed her in white biker shorts and a matching cropped tank top, proving she isn't afraid to put her fit bod on display. Stephen, on the other hand, braved the weather in regular old jeans and a shirt.

This wasn't the only time she put her toned legs out there. Just days later, Katie shared snippets from a family outing at an apple orchard that featured her in tiny denim shorts. Back in June 2025, she proved she has no issues taking things a step further, posting pictures of herself in a tiny bikini during a beach getaway. She wore different two-piece looks, while Stephen opted for a more layered style, keeping his shirt on even to go in the pool. Katie, who is six years younger than Stephen, is in her prime and isn't afraid to show it.