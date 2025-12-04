Stephen Miller's Wife Katie Isn't Shy About Showing Off Her Killer Legs
Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, transitioned from a government adviser to an influencer in hopes of creating a safe space for conservative women to discuss their lifestyle and ideals through her podcast. However, while she might hold conservative values, she's not worried about dressing conservatively — she often uploads pictures that show her in outfits that put her killer legs front and center.
In September 2025, Katie and her family enjoyed a sunny day out in Washington, D.C., where they explored the Capitol grounds and attended a baseball game. She took to Instagram to share pictures that showed her in white biker shorts and a matching cropped tank top, proving she isn't afraid to put her fit bod on display. Stephen, on the other hand, braved the weather in regular old jeans and a shirt.
This wasn't the only time she put her toned legs out there. Just days later, Katie shared snippets from a family outing at an apple orchard that featured her in tiny denim shorts. Back in June 2025, she proved she has no issues taking things a step further, posting pictures of herself in a tiny bikini during a beach getaway. She wore different two-piece looks, while Stephen opted for a more layered style, keeping his shirt on even to go in the pool. Katie, who is six years younger than Stephen, is in her prime and isn't afraid to show it.
Katie Miller works hard to keep up her toned figure
Katie Miller wants her followers to know that mothers can lead a healthy lifestyle. "As a mom of three young kids, who eats healthy, goes to the gym, works full time I know there isn't a podcast for women like myself. Hope you'll join me," she announced on her socials when launching her podcast. Since then, she has been conversing with conservative personalities to discuss a range of topics, many of which center around wellness.
She has hosted fitness guru Jillian Michaels, who discussed different trends and health issues, and Robert F. Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines, who revealed the strange eating habits of the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services. (He only eats meat and fermented vegetables, in case you're curious.) Katie also tried to push RFK Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" during an interview with United CEO Scott Kirby, asking him to offer healthier options and drop seed oil from the company's in-flight meals.
However, Katie admitted that her attempts to make Americans adopt healthier habits have not worked so well in her own home. In an August episode featuring JD Vance, she revealed that Stephen Miller's diet relies a bit too heavily on mayonnaise. "It's the only thing my husband eats," she told the vice president. But even if she can't recruit her husband onto her health kick, she clearly has her own routine perfected.