There Are So Many Weird Things About Stephen Miller's Marriage

Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie Miller, were seemingly eager to join the list of weird couples in Donald Trump's inner circle. The president's top domestic policy adviser and the former communications director for Mike Pence have proved they aren't afraid to discuss the strange aspects of their relationship. In fact, Stephen's wife all but confirmed their marriage is as dull and weird as it seems. That became clear as day when she shared their morning ritual in an interview.

While most couples deem a loving morning greeting to be like, "Good morning, love, did you sleep well?" or any other iteration of a similar sentiment, that's not Katie. What brightens her up first thing is her husband's sweet nothings about his boss. "He is an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches being like, 'Let's start the day, I am going to defeat the left, and we are going to win," she said on "Jesse Watters Primetime" in September 2025. "He wakes up the day ready to carry out the mission that President Trump was elected to do."

Interestingly, Katie's comment came after she poked fun at Watters for dubbing her husband a "sexual matador" in a 2024 interview. But Stephen didn't think Watters was joking, having proceeded to give dating advice. "The best thing you can do is wear your Trump support on your sleeve. Show that you are a real man," he said on "Jesse Watters Primetime." Stephen may have undergone a jarring hair transformation, but it clearly hasn't affected his ego.