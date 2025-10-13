There Are So Many Weird Things About Stephen Miller's Marriage
Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie Miller, were seemingly eager to join the list of weird couples in Donald Trump's inner circle. The president's top domestic policy adviser and the former communications director for Mike Pence have proved they aren't afraid to discuss the strange aspects of their relationship. In fact, Stephen's wife all but confirmed their marriage is as dull and weird as it seems. That became clear as day when she shared their morning ritual in an interview.
While most couples deem a loving morning greeting to be like, "Good morning, love, did you sleep well?" or any other iteration of a similar sentiment, that's not Katie. What brightens her up first thing is her husband's sweet nothings about his boss. "He is an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches being like, 'Let's start the day, I am going to defeat the left, and we are going to win," she said on "Jesse Watters Primetime" in September 2025. "He wakes up the day ready to carry out the mission that President Trump was elected to do."
Interestingly, Katie's comment came after she poked fun at Watters for dubbing her husband a "sexual matador" in a 2024 interview. But Stephen didn't think Watters was joking, having proceeded to give dating advice. "The best thing you can do is wear your Trump support on your sleeve. Show that you are a real man," he said on "Jesse Watters Primetime." Stephen may have undergone a jarring hair transformation, but it clearly hasn't affected his ego.
Stephen and Katie Miller wed at Trump Hotel
Stephen and Katie Miller said their "I dos" at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., in February 2020, proving that Donald Trump has been living rent-free in the Millers' heads from the very beginning. On their first wedding anniversary, both Stephen and Katie included Trump in their social media celebrations of the special day. In his Instagram post, Stephen shared a photo that showed the president in focus at the center while his and his bride's blurred outlines framed him.
Similarly, Katie included one that featured the flower girl hugging Trump's legs in her own Instagram post. The Millers' wedding was nothing short of extravagant, with a host of high-profile political figures among the 250 guests in attendance and topped with an Elvis impersonator. But that's not what Katie wanted. "I didn't want a big wedding; I wanted the courthouse," she said on "The Katie Miller Podcast" in August 2025.
However, Stephen wanted the whole shebang. "My husband wanted the big wedding, so I did it. He's the bridezilla," she told her guest, former "SportsCenter" co-host Sage Steele. And she not only acquiesced, but also agreed to be the one to plan it. "I said, 'Fine, I'll plan your dream wedding, but I'm doing it in three months,'" she explained. How exactly giving herself a tight timeline to plan an intricate wedding acted as a mitigating factor in her favor is unclear to us, but more power to her for accomplishing the self-imposed task.