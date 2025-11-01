Stephen Miller Has A Bigger Age Gap With His Wife Katie Than We Realized
Trump advisor Stephen Miller shares a much bigger age gap with his wife, Katie Miller, whom he wed on February 16, 2020, than we realized. While Stephen is 40 as of October 2025, Katie is 34 years old. He was born on August 23, 1985 — the same year that "Back to the Future" dominated the box office to become the most successful movie of the year. Meanwhile, Katie was born more than half a decade later on October 4, 1991, when "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" ruled the big screens. While age gap relationships seem to be common among celebs and public figures, the age difference between them could explain the weird things about Stephen and Katie's marriage.
Speaking of their odd relationship, both Katie and Stephen have made headlines for comments made about their relationship and relationships in general over the years. Katie, for example, caused a wave of backlash when she went into TMI overdrive while discussing Stephen on Jesse Watters' Fox News show, according to The Independent. After Watters called her the "envy of all women" for being married to Stephen, Katie described him as a "sexual matador" before describing why she'd graced him with the, um, interesting title. "He is an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches being like, 'Let's start the day, I am going to defeat the left, and we are going to win."
Needless to say, the internet had a field day reacting to Katie's gracious, yet cringey, description of her husband's romantic prowess. Stephen, of course, has also stirred up the hornet's nest with his comments about relationships.
Stephen Miller shared interesting dating advice to right-wingers
Stephen Miller doesn't exactly give off relationship guru vibes, but that hasn't stopped him from dishing out relationship advice to young Republican men, who may be looking to land a wife like he did. Unsurprisingly, he weaved Donald Trump into the mix during his own interview with Jesse Watters. He said: "If you are a young man — it's very important in election season — who's looking to impress the ladies, to be the alpha, to be attractive ... The best thing you can do is wear your Trump support on your sleeve" (via the Independent). He continued, "Show that you are a real man. Show that you are not a beta. Right? Be a proud and loud Trump supporter and your dating life will be fantastic."
It's unclear if Stephen's own Trump devotion is how he landed his wife, Katie Miller. But apparently, a convo about border security was a key aspect in the MAGA couple's love story. Katie shared as much on a Breitbart-affiliated podcast in September 2025. "I was the chief spokesperson when we shut down the border to build the wall," Katie explained during the interview (via the Daily Beast). "And as luck would have it, Stephen and I ended up in a lot of meetings together, talking about securing the border." She continued, "Our first one-on-one conversation actually came when I was preparing for my very first radio interview, on Matt Boyle's show." It's like a fairy tale, really.