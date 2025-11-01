Stephen Miller Has A Bigger Age Gap With His Wife Katie Than We Realized

Trump advisor Stephen Miller shares a much bigger age gap with his wife, Katie Miller, whom he wed on February 16, 2020, than we realized. While Stephen is 40 as of October 2025, Katie is 34 years old. He was born on August 23, 1985 — the same year that "Back to the Future" dominated the box office to become the most successful movie of the year. Meanwhile, Katie was born more than half a decade later on October 4, 1991, when "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" ruled the big screens. While age gap relationships seem to be common among celebs and public figures, the age difference between them could explain the weird things about Stephen and Katie's marriage.

Speaking of their odd relationship, both Katie and Stephen have made headlines for comments made about their relationship and relationships in general over the years. Katie, for example, caused a wave of backlash when she went into TMI overdrive while discussing Stephen on Jesse Watters' Fox News show, according to The Independent. After Watters called her the "envy of all women" for being married to Stephen, Katie described him as a "sexual matador" before describing why she'd graced him with the, um, interesting title. "He is an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches being like, 'Let's start the day, I am going to defeat the left, and we are going to win."

Needless to say, the internet had a field day reacting to Katie's gracious, yet cringey, description of her husband's romantic prowess. Stephen, of course, has also stirred up the hornet's nest with his comments about relationships.