NBC's Dylan Dreyer Looks So Different Without All The Makeup

NBC's Dylan Dreyer looks remarkably different with no makeup. "Today" show viewers are used to her signature aesthetic, featuring soft, barely there makeup and her famous chin-length bob. However, Dreyer isn't made up 24/7, often opting to bare her natural beauty outside of work. The beloved "Today" show correspondent even once posted about the extended length of time she went without makeup during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram in March 2020, Dreyer, who's undergone a striking transformation over the years, wrote, "First time wearing makeup in 2 months! We're rolling on the rest of this season of @nbcearthodyssey! #themoreyouknow," alongside a TV-ready selfie.

Of course, Dreyer has also shown what she looks like without makeup. As you can see, the NBC host decided to skip her makeup routine in June 2025 before posting the beauty shot above. While Dreyer's on-air look can probably be described as timeless and classic, she's not afraid to peel back the layers to reveal her gorgeous bare face and pearly white smile. Despite not wearing any makeup, it's clear that Dreyer's skin is incredibly nourished and healthy, as she doesn't have any noticeable blemishes or other skin imperfections. By the way, this particular photo, posted to Instagram, features Dreyer and her father posing for Father's Day — which explains her picture-perfect smile.

Of course, Dreyer has much more to smile about — like the fact that she has a simple, yet effective, beauty routine.