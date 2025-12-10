NBC's Dylan Dreyer Looks So Different Without All The Makeup
NBC's Dylan Dreyer looks remarkably different with no makeup. "Today" show viewers are used to her signature aesthetic, featuring soft, barely there makeup and her famous chin-length bob. However, Dreyer isn't made up 24/7, often opting to bare her natural beauty outside of work. The beloved "Today" show correspondent even once posted about the extended length of time she went without makeup during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram in March 2020, Dreyer, who's undergone a striking transformation over the years, wrote, "First time wearing makeup in 2 months! We're rolling on the rest of this season of @nbcearthodyssey! #themoreyouknow," alongside a TV-ready selfie.
Of course, Dreyer has also shown what she looks like without makeup. As you can see, the NBC host decided to skip her makeup routine in June 2025 before posting the beauty shot above. While Dreyer's on-air look can probably be described as timeless and classic, she's not afraid to peel back the layers to reveal her gorgeous bare face and pearly white smile. Despite not wearing any makeup, it's clear that Dreyer's skin is incredibly nourished and healthy, as she doesn't have any noticeable blemishes or other skin imperfections. By the way, this particular photo, posted to Instagram, features Dreyer and her father posing for Father's Day — which explains her picture-perfect smile.
Of course, Dreyer has much more to smile about — like the fact that she has a simple, yet effective, beauty routine.
How Dylan Dreyer takes care of her skin
Dylan Dreyer is one of those celebs who look totally different without makeup, which is a testament to the transformative power of cosmetics. But whether admiring her on-air looks or scrolling through her toned-down Instagram photos, she clearly takes wonderful care of her skin. And though you might expect her to have a super detailed, expensive skincare routine, she's not above incorporating bargain products into her regimen. "It's relaxing ... I know my day is winding down when I get to wash my face and take all the makeup off," Dreyer shared on "Today" in March 2019. As for her cleanser of choice? Noxzema! "The end of my day is most relaxing when I use Noxzema face wash," she gushed about the affordable facial cleanser, which only set her back four dollars!
Of course, it doesn't hurt that Dreyer has access to world-class makeup artists and cosmetic professionals who know how to keep her camera-ready without damaging her skin. And while most public figures don't like to spoil what goes into getting them ready for the small screen, Dreyer gave her Instagram viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into what it takes to get her glammed up in August 2025.
With that said, Dreyer isn't afraid to tackle her own makeup when she needs to. For example, in January 2019, she revealed on the Today website that her makeup was absolutely essential to her winter preparedness kit when she's required to fly across the country for various coverage. "All my bathroom stuff, makeup, hair straightener (yes, even though I wear a hat most of the time, I have to straighten the ends!) is out and ready to go," she explained about her packing process.