NBC's Dylan Dreyer's Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos
Dylan Dreyer has undergone an incredible transformation over the years — both personally and professionally. For example, the beloved meteorologist has worked with NBC for over a decade, but her role has continuously evolved. While she used to mainly pitch in when Al Roker or Carson Daly were off, she eventually landed a permanent hosting gig on the third hour of "Today." In 2022, Dreyer also ditched her weekend hosting gig at NBC, stating that the additional work would be too much for a mom of three like her. She's undergone some major personal changes, too, with Dreyer announcing her divorce from husband Brian Fichera in July 2025; in fact, she may already have a new boyfriend. Dreyer has also changed a ton on the outside. In fact, a throwback photo of her as a teenager sent Dreyer's "Today" co-hosts into a complete tizzy.
During a segment of "Today" in September 2025 discussing the resurgence of braces with a newer generation of children, Dreyer unveiled a photo of her teenaged self looking drastically different than the version of her we are all familiar with. Gone was Dreyer's sleek, bleach blonde bob that fans have become accustomed to, replaced by a very voluminous, red, curly do. Back then, Dreyer was also much more daring with her makeup, opting for a bold red lipstick and rosy blush on her cheeks. "I was probably only about 12, which is funny because I look like I'm 37," joked Dreyer during the segment.
How Dreyer maintains her appearance
Dylan Dreyer may not be 12 years old anymore, but she still possesses a youthful glow. And while genetics may play a part in the meteorologist's beauty, she still works hard to take care of her money maker. One thing she utilizes is a jade roller, which works to ease puffiness and inflammation in a person's face. "Have you tried one of these? This was a total impulse buy at Sephora the other day," she said on her Instagram stories (via Today). "It's nice and cold, you're supposed to rub it all over your face in certain directions. Under the eye, over the eye, press it up to the scalp, down to the neck." For people who want to try this out for themselves, BAIMEI's jade roller should do the trick.
Of course, Dreyer also believes in investing in her entire body — not just her face. One way she does that is by working out. In October 2024, Dreyer was gracious enough to share which personal trainer she was using to stay in tip-top shape. "We had the incredible @hoffhil on @todayshow introducing us to the @sotomethod and I've been obsessed with her ever since!" Dreyer wrote on Instagram. "Her workouts fit into my day so easily, and that's not an easy feat! Thank you for inviting me to your pop up event and I'm loving the @wearbyea gear! Keep crushing it!!"