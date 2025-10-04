NBC's Dylan Dreyer's Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dylan Dreyer has undergone an incredible transformation over the years — both personally and professionally. For example, the beloved meteorologist has worked with NBC for over a decade, but her role has continuously evolved. While she used to mainly pitch in when Al Roker or Carson Daly were off, she eventually landed a permanent hosting gig on the third hour of "Today." In 2022, Dreyer also ditched her weekend hosting gig at NBC, stating that the additional work would be too much for a mom of three like her. She's undergone some major personal changes, too, with Dreyer announcing her divorce from husband Brian Fichera in July 2025; in fact, she may already have a new boyfriend. Dreyer has also changed a ton on the outside. In fact, a throwback photo of her as a teenager sent Dreyer's "Today" co-hosts into a complete tizzy.

During a segment of "Today" in September 2025 discussing the resurgence of braces with a newer generation of children, Dreyer unveiled a photo of her teenaged self looking drastically different than the version of her we are all familiar with. Gone was Dreyer's sleek, bleach blonde bob that fans have become accustomed to, replaced by a very voluminous, red, curly do. Back then, Dreyer was also much more daring with her makeup, opting for a bold red lipstick and rosy blush on her cheeks. "I was probably only about 12, which is funny because I look like I'm 37," joked Dreyer during the segment.