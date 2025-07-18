The Telling Sign Today's Dylan Dreyer And Her Husband Brian Were Headed For A Tragic Divorce
On Friday, July 18, 2025, "Today" co-host Dylan Dreyer shocked the world by making a bold and bittersweet announcement on Instagram — she and her husband of 12 years, Brian Fichera, are getting divorced. The photo of the post includes a bulk of text that thanks her fans for "the support and love," before divulging that "a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."
While this is one of the many untold truths about Dreyer, it might not have come as a complete shock to many of her followers. In fact, Dreyer's posting about her split from Fichera on Instagram is interesting in and of itself, as eagle-eyed fans had come to realize something as of late — Fichera was nowhere to be seen on the social media platform, much less on Dreyer's account.
While Dreyer mentioned Fichera now and then, posts that included his face were often relegated to yearly reminders of holidays like Father's Day. In fact, the Instagram post made to celebrate their anniversary might have been an indication of yet another tragedy striking Dreyer. The caption sees Dreyer admitting to still being in her "happy place" after over a decade of marriage to Fichera, but the photo is just the two of them lounging on the couch at home. "Brian pointed out that I posted the same thing 2 years ago," Dreyer continued. As much as this appears to be a celebration of consistency, it could also be interpreted as a couple stuck in a rut, and online commenters seemed to notice that something had been off between the two for a while.
Fans had been wondering why Brian Fichera wasn't on Dylan Dreyer's socials
While the transformation of Dylan Dryer has included its fair share of hardships and successes, one thing seemed to remain consistent — her husband, Brian Fichera. However, as life got busier for Dreyer and Fichera, the couple admitted to not seeing each other as often as they liked. "Our schedules mean we don't see each other much," Dreyer admitted in 2022 (via Hello!). However, this sentiment spilled onto the landscape of social media when fans began to show relief at rare sightings of Fichera on Dreyer's Instagram.
On a post celebrating Father's Day in 2025, many of the comments had a similar ring to them. "Happy Father's Day, Brian. It's nice to see your smiling face again, it's been a while," reads one. "Happy Father's Day to your husband Brian hoping he's well. I miss his posts," said another. Yet another admitted that it's "Nice to see Brian again." Considering this post was in June and Dreyer made the public announcement in July, it does raise eyebrows. It is worth noting that acting like everything is fine and trying to maintain routines that are already in place is a common way to co-parent, especially with the young children Fichera and Dreyer share. While there have been several tragedies for the "Today" show cast, hopefully, this one won't be the most brutal of the bunch.