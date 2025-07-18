The Telling Sign Today's Dylan Dreyer And Her Husband Brian Were Headed For A Tragic Divorce

On Friday, July 18, 2025, "Today" co-host Dylan Dreyer shocked the world by making a bold and bittersweet announcement on Instagram — she and her husband of 12 years, Brian Fichera, are getting divorced. The photo of the post includes a bulk of text that thanks her fans for "the support and love," before divulging that "a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

While this is one of the many untold truths about Dreyer, it might not have come as a complete shock to many of her followers. In fact, Dreyer's posting about her split from Fichera on Instagram is interesting in and of itself, as eagle-eyed fans had come to realize something as of late — Fichera was nowhere to be seen on the social media platform, much less on Dreyer's account.

While Dreyer mentioned Fichera now and then, posts that included his face were often relegated to yearly reminders of holidays like Father's Day. In fact, the Instagram post made to celebrate their anniversary might have been an indication of yet another tragedy striking Dreyer. The caption sees Dreyer admitting to still being in her "happy place" after over a decade of marriage to Fichera, but the photo is just the two of them lounging on the couch at home. "Brian pointed out that I posted the same thing 2 years ago," Dreyer continued. As much as this appears to be a celebration of consistency, it could also be interpreted as a couple stuck in a rut, and online commenters seemed to notice that something had been off between the two for a while.