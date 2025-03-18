Tragic Details About NBC's Dylan Dreyer

Since joining the NBC News family in 2012, Dylan Dreyer built a successful career as a meteorologist and "Today" co-host. In 2021, she also added "author" to her list of titles with the release of her weather-inspired children's book, "Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day." Work also brought her soulmate into her life, as she met cameraman Brian Fichera during her time at Boston's WHDH. Together, they created a family, welcoming three boys between 2016 and 2021. With a stellar career and a great family, it's easy to think Dreyer's life has been picture-perfect. But she has faced her fair share of hard times.

Dreyer's motherhood journey was especially difficult. She experienced a lot of unknowns when it came to creating the family she envisioned, including infertility issues, pregnancy complications, and neonatal hospitalization. The family is also no stranger to health hurdles. But she would do it all over again to have her sons. That wasn't always the case, though.

Before welcoming their eldest in 2016, Dreyer and Fichera had a different take on parenthood. "For a long time, Brian and I, we weren't really sure if we wanted kids. We were kind of happy with our life," Dreyer told "Today" in 2019. During her first pregnancy, she continued to doubt whether they had made the right decision. "Really scared to death," she confessed. "My life's going to change." Then she had her first, and her forecast was proved correct. The journey was no walk in the park, but Dreyer wouldn't change a thing.